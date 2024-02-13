Leading the charge in mainframe modernization, meet the consultant who sets new standards in the federal sector

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

The US Federal Government’s vast scope encompasses the nation’s core processes and functions. However, despite its critical role, it still operates under outdated and traditional systems, impeding its progress and efficiency.

For Arijeet Roy, a partner at consulting firm Guidehouse, modernization is needed to boost service delivery and operational effectiveness across federal agencies.

Roy believes that as processes become increasingly complex to meet changing community needs, the US Federal Government must also embrace new technologies and welcome a new era of efficiency and excellence. He aims to achieve this by focusing on serving government agencies, primarily in financial services and regulations.

Leader in change transformation

Roy stands out in the federal sector for his pioneering work in mainframe modernization. Holding a Master of Business Administration in Strategy and General Management from Virginia Tech, he combines his technical expertise with strategic business insights.

He has over 15 years of experience integrating advanced technologies in different technology and finance companies. Leveraging his extensive background, he has led transformative projects for global organizations and government agencies, including a $30 million digital transformation program for a financial regulator with a cross-functional team of over 75 staff.

Roy is a key influencer as a partner in the financial services technology advisory practice at Guidehouse, guiding C-Suite executives toward embracing digital-first strategies.

The long-standing challenge with mainframe systems

The federal sector grapples with outdated mainframe systems that hamper its operational efficiency and innovation. Old mainframe systems are large, powerful computers that government agencies use for critical applications and bulk data processing, such as census, industry and consumer statistics, social security processing, enterprise resource planning, and transaction processing. According to Roy, they are reliable and stable but are often inflexible and costly to maintain.

“Mainframes use architectures and technologies that, while advanced for their time, now struggle to keep pace with the rapid innovation cycles and modern computing demands,” he adds.

Understanding this significant gap, Roy aims to transform these traditional and failure-prone systems into modern IT infrastructures. He believes by helping government agencies adopt cloud computing, incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), and implement advanced cybersecurity measures, the government will welcome a new operational era.

Government services reimagined

Roy’s strategy for revitalizing the federal sector goes beyond merely updating systems. It involves a comprehensive overhaul of workflows and processes to establish a digital-first mindset. He tailors solutions to each department’s needs, focusing on practicality and adaptability.

Roy facilitates a smooth transition to advanced technologies by collaborating with system integrators and utilizing third-party products. He advises leaders on using cloud storage for secure and accessible data management. This streamlines data retrieval and management, making handling citizen inquiries and process requests easier.

Roy also leverages AI to automate complex tasks, such as tax filings and citizen record updates, enhancing efficiency while maintaining high cybersecurity standards.

The consultant’s bespoke approaches, discussed in his published article “Future-Tech: Are Mainframes Holding Your Agency Back? Keys to Successful Modernization,” ensure the success of modernization projects, improving the federal sector’s public service delivery.

Anticipating challenges, embracing proactive measure

Roy understands the risks and challenges in transitioning from legacy systems to modern technologies, particularly in adaptability and the need for comprehensive training. He emphasizes, however, that the cost of not adapting could lead to more significant issues.

To mitigate these challenges, Roy also simplifies complex technological concepts for all levels of technical proficiency, ensuring a smooth and inclusive transition.

For Roy, modernization is about how users implement and accept advancements. His approach to government agencies emphasizes a smooth transition for everyone, making modernization a collective stride toward efficiency and innovation.