Leadership of Abby Rakshit creates cross-functional impact in tech and sports

“Real change occurs where technology and sports meet. It is about creating connections that advance all these fields and expand their possibilities,” says Abby Rakshit. Her words capture the essence of her influence in these fields. Rakshit’s achievements reflect her ability to navigate and shape two highly competitive and dynamic industries.

Pioneering a path in diverse industries

Rakshit blends ingenuity with operational excellence in her profession. Rakshit built a strong foundation in civil engineering at NIT Raipur and went on to earn a Double Master’s in Information Systems and Operations Management with a specialization in Supply chain management from the University of Florida. She began her career at Cummins, quickly rising through the ranks due to her exceptional skills in industrial engineering and supply chain management to Corporate Strategy — the CEO’s team of 20 or so experts solving the challenges for the long-term future of the Global Power Solutions corporation. In her role within the corporate strategy organization, she managed the entire company’s Balance Scorecard, reporting directly to the COO and a $500 million alternate investment portfolio.

She eventually came back to tech and combined her skills in large scale technological transformations and automotive partnerships at Lyft, Rakshit was the Manager of Vehicle Strategy and Operations for their Global Fleet for the Express Drive program. She led multi-million-dollar global partnerships and implemented strategies that greatly reduced costs and improved efficiencies. Her work during this time demonstrated her ability to apply technical and strategic skills to real-world challenges, achieving impressive results.

Strategic leadership in sports and technology

Rakshit’s interest in the sports industry grew during her transition to McKinsey & Company, influenced by the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”, having been a long-time racing fan from her early days at Cummins. She saw parallels between her work in automotive strategy and the high-stakes world of Formula 1, leading her to explore the intersection of sports and technology. Eventually, her fresh ideas for sports teams and federations have made her a key influencer in the space.

In 2023, Rakshit delivered a historic session at SXSW, presenting the first F1 panel. She discussed the broader implications of Formula 1 for transportation and culture. This achievement and her op-ed in Sportico, which trended on Apple News+ for over a month, displayed her forward-thinking perspectives.

Impact of technological advancements

The tech industry, projected to grow at an annual rate of 5-7% through 2024-2025, continues to see new advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Rakshit leads the integration of these advanced technologies into operational strategies, improving efficiencies and setting new industry standards. Her tech expertise drives innovation and extends to the sports sector, which is expected to grow by 4-6% during the same period.

In the sports sector, Rakshit offers insights into using big data and analytics to enhance fan engagement and drive growth. The rise of e-sports and the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are transforming how people consume and experience sports. Rakshit bridges the gap between technology and sports through her work, leveraging her skills to impact both industries.

Embarking on a startup journey

Rakshit is starting a new venture with her startup, Season., which aims to revolutionize sports tech by addressing key industry gaps and tapping into the power of female fans. Female consumers hold 75% of discretionary spending and make up close to 40% of all major league fanbases. She explains, “Sports have not harnessed big data effectively due to decentralized systems. We haven’t innovated enough on products for diverse and at-home fans.”

Season plans to be an integrated platform for sports teams to offer products directly to fans, creating a feedback loop to understand fan preferences and spending behavior. Industry and consumer tech advisors from Silicon Valley and major sports teams have given Season positive feedback. Rakshit plans to address tech design bias, ensuring products are designed with female fans in mind.

Rakshit adds, “The team is currently in pre-seed fundraising for the startup. My experience across various industries as a strategy and tech expert for over a decade is crucial. I am passionate about disrupting the sports industry as a female executive and a woman of color in a space that lacks diversity.”

Rakshit’s vision for tech, sports, and innovation

Rakshit’s influence in tech, sports, and startups will continue to grow. By 2030, AI and quantum computing advancements will advance various industries, and Rakshit is focused on linking technology and sports, engaging female fans, and addressing tech design biases, which will redefine industry standards. Season plans to tackle the $500 billion US sports market first.

She says, “My goal has always been to create value by connecting disparate elements. Whether through strategic operations in tech, enhancing the fan experience in sports, or driving startup innovation, it’s about making a lasting impact.”