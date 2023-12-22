Leader in solar energy EPC shares best practices from handling large-scale battery storage solutions

Photo courtesy of Sashaank Padmanaban

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“In the realm of utility-scale solar and battery storage, every project is a journey through innovation, challenges, and relentless pursuit of efficiency,” remarks Sashaank Padmanaban, reflecting on his extensive experience as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Project Manager and a career dedicated to pushing the boundaries of renewable energy projects.

Padmanaban has made significant strides in the highly competitive EPC field for renewable energy, focusing on large-scale solar and battery storage solutions. From his educational years, attaining a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Meenakshi University and a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Arizona to his over five years of professional experience as an EPC Project Manager at CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc., he has emerged as a pivotal figure in transforming how utility-scale solar projects are conceptualized, executed, and managed.

Going above and beyond technical expertise

Padmanaban’s journey began with his deep understanding of the complexities involved in utility-scale solar projects. His expertise is not limited to engineering but extends to the intricate aspects of project management, risk assessment, and client engagement. As he navigated complex projects, such as the 500 MW of Utility-scale PV battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and 2,000 MW of Utility-scale PV and BESS projects at different levels, he learned that managing large-scale solar projects is not just about engineering and construction but about foreseeing potential issues, optimizing resources, and maintaining a dynamic balance between cost, quality, and sustainability.

“As the projects become complex, technical expertise alone isn’t enough. Excellent project management skills are also essential,” Padmanaban emphasizes.

Under Padmanaban’s leadership, his green energy projects have consistently showcased a blend of technical excellence, strategic project management, and multidisciplinary expertise. From project planning and engineering management to procurement optimization and client communication, he ensured that projects were delivered with utmost efficiency, quality, and innovation. He contributed significantly to advancing BESS through his employer, CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc., and has showcased his commitment to propelling the industry forward.

Getting familiar with challenges

Padmanaban’s project initiatives stand at the forefront of innovation in an ever-shifting energy sector. Despite meticulous planning and checks, unforeseen challenges emerge, offering valuable learning opportunities. These projects confronted the inherent difficulties of intermittency in renewable energy sources.

“No endeavor goes without obstacles. Even with expertise, unexpected issues inevitably arise, providing chances to gain knowledge and uncover solutions,” Padmanaban states.

His experience adapting to evolving industry trends showcases his ability to steer complex, changing scenarios and spearhead innovation. Padmanaban has experience integrating battery storage using diverse system architectures, offering his clients flexible solutions to optimize energy storage efficiency and grid interplay. His approach ensures customized solutions tailored to clients’ project goals and technical requirements.

As the industry trends toward larger modules and more power density, Padmanaban’s proficiency and flexibility in adopting advanced inverter technologies are noticeable. This agility meets client specifications and significantly propels the sustainable energy transition.

Balancing sustainability with economic viability

One of the core aspects of Padmanaban’s philosophy is the balance between sustainability and economic viability. He highlights that renewable energy must be environmentally friendly and economically feasible. The Certified Level II NDT Technician’s focus on optimizing costs without compromising on quality or environmental impact sets a standard in the industry, demonstrating that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.

Padmanaban’s emphasis on sustainable practices extends beyond environmental concerns, encompassing social and economic dimensions. His projects often involve collaboration with local communities and stakeholders, ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy are widely shared.

This foresight and collaboration are crucial, as the EIA has forecasted that by 2030, renewables will collectively surpass natural gas as the predominant source of energy generation in the United States. Padmanaban’s work in green energy aligns with this trajectory, continuously exploring and innovating to maximize efficiency and sustainability in today’s energy generation.

Avoiding complacency

Despite the best practices shared by Padmanaban, the world of solar energy and BESS remains a domain of ever-evolving challenges and complexities. There is no universal solution that fits all scenarios in this dynamic field. As BESS technology progresses, it continually unveils new insights and developments, necessitating ongoing exploration and adaptation.

The landscape of solar energy and battery storage is not static; it’s influenced by rapid technological advancements, changing environmental policies, and varying geographical and climatic conditions. Therefore, strategies and solutions that were effective in the past may hold different efficacy in the future.

However, the valuable experiences provided by Padmanaban offer a solid foundation for navigating these complexities. His on-site exposure to numerous successful projects showcases how energy companies can integrate innovative technology, adapt to evolving trends, and customise solutions based on specific project needs. All these set a benchmark for the industry and serve as a guiding framework, encouraging others to embrace a mindset of flexibility, continuous learning, and adaptation to renewable energy.