‘Layerup’ and review for business account passwords

Pointing to a computer screen. Image by Tim Sandle.

In the era of technology, we increasingly rely on our devices to store and analyze sensitive data. Cybersecurity threats continue to be an issue for businesses of all sizes and basic passwords are still one of the most common ways for cybercriminals to hack into a device or app.

Research shows that 23 million account holders use the password 123456. This year, World Password Day is observed on May 5th, 2022 and serves as a reminder to have a secure and unique password as one way of ensuring information is kept safe.

Outlining the importance of password management for Digital Journal id industry expert Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere.

Neilson outlines why password management needs to be an essential practice for businesses and consumers: “When it comes to protecting business data and enhancing overall security, passwords play a critical role. World Password Day serves as a reminder for enterprises to use stronger passwords as a safeguard.”

The dangers are, for businesses: “Allowing databases to be accessible without even basic password protection is an all-too-common source of data leaks, but it is easily preventable with solutions that provide security guardrails and automated remediation of such misconfigurations.”

While good passwords are important, there are other mechanisms that can keep personal data safe. These measures are spelt out by Neilson: “However, instead of putting emphasis primarily on the best practices for passwords, we must shift the attention over to secure access and next-generation authentication.”

As to what this entails: “This involves the development of new and improved alternatives to password management, which will need the implementation of robust cyber asset management systems. Cyber asset management that enables authentication will become a greater priority when challenging authentication methods such as behavioral biometrics and liveness detection become more prevalent, since they need a far more sophisticated collection of cyber assets and rules.”

A term to know on World Password Day is “#LayerUp”. This refers to adding strong authentication to your important passwords to prevent identity theft and other cybercrimes.

Returning to the importance of effective password management, Neilson states: “In the end, World Password Day is a good occasion to observe the importance of strong passwords and password protection as part of overall security.” Summing up his best practice recommendations, Neilson notes: “While newer ways will undoubtedly replace the traditional password, they will continue to be used as a fallback and “master key.” Enterprises will increasingly adopt more advanced authentication methods and the cyber asset management capabilities that support this evolution.”