Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Larrin Devereaux Marrisett: Exploring digital real estate investments for Baby Boomers

An integrated approach to wealth creation in the digital age
Avatar photo

Published

Photo courtesy of Larrin Devereaux Marrisett
Photo courtesy of Larrin Devereaux Marrisett

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As investment opportunities evolve, Larrin Devereaux Marrisett has developed a method for Baby Boomers seeking alternative avenues for wealth accumulation. With over 15 years of expertise in direct response marketing and website flipping, Larrin introduces an integrated approach to real estate investment, connecting traditional and digital assets.

Website flipping involves investing in websites that are already generating revenue, enhancing them by increasing traffic or monetizing the existing traffic more effectively, and then selling the improved website for a profit. This concept parallels traditional real estate flipping, where undervalued properties are refurbished and sold for a profit.

That’s website flipping for you, similar to the 20th-century model of buying an undervalued home, refurbishing or adding square footage, and selling the home based on the improvements to the valuation. 

Of course, this is an oversimplification. From selecting the right website to putting in months of work to improve its search rankings — a lot goes into the actual process.

While there are some “off the shelf” (or out of an eBook) processes that you can follow, if you want an edge in this space, you’ll want to spend some time finding a process that works for you. Larrin’s approach emphasizes the importance of selecting the right websites and dedicating significant effort to improve their search rankings. While general strategies are available, success often requires a personalized process.

Historically, real estate has been a key avenue for wealth creation, offering stability and security for investors. As Baby Boomers explore real estate investments, Larrin identifies opportunities within the digital realm. He holds a master’s degree from Columbia University and has a notable career in performance marketing, positioning him to navigate the complexities of digital investments.

In 2023, Larrin’s website flipping ventures generated nearly $10 million in revenue. His company has received recognition from industry leaders, including Google, which ranked it among the top PPC companies. Larrin aims to empower Baby Boomers to embrace digital investments and leverage their potential for wealth-building.

Larrin advocates for a shift from traditional real estate investments to digital assets, highlighting the growth of the global metaverse market. He points to the diverse income opportunities in virtual real estate, such as hosting virtual events and monetizing websites.

Central to Larrin’s strategy is the importance of thorough research and strategic planning. He advises investors to approach the digital landscape with diligence and a forward-thinking mindset. Larrin has set a goal to build an online property portfolio worth $100 million by 2027, reflecting his commitment to exploring new financial pathways.

In the era of digital innovation, Larrin Devereaux Marrisett’s approach challenges conventional real estate investment strategies, offering a fresh perspective on the future of the industry.

In this article:Investment, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

2 mins ago
Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity alert #1: Costly scams for consumers to be aware of

Criminals use skimming devices installed on ATMs to steal card information and PINs from unsuspecting users.

22 hours ago
Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland

Business

Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port

The cargo ship that collided with a Baltimore bridge nearly two months ago, collapsing it and killing six highway workers, was towed back into...

23 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust'

World

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza ‘war crimes’ arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday...

22 hours ago