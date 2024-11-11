Landbase digital trust score: boosting B2B sales credibility

Photo courtesy of Daniel Saks

Building trust with potential customers is essential for any business looking to drive sales and revenue growth. However, establishing credibility and trust digitally poses a major challenge in today’s increasingly online business landscape. Enter the revolutionary new Digital Trust Score developed by Landbase. This proprietary scoring system provides businesses with unprecedented visibility into how potential customers perceive their brand online, enabling companies to take data-driven actions to boost trust and sales conversions.

“In the past, companies would have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to do a consulting exercise to figure out some of these things, but it really wasn’t able to harness the collective intelligence of AI,” said Daniel Saks, CEO of Landbase. “This is like you’re getting for free what would have been impossible or hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past.”

The impact of low digital trust on lead generation

According to Daniel, the company uncovered through analysis of 175 million business contacts and 22 million businesses that 45% of B2B sales and marketing campaigns fail to generate even a single lead. The root cause? Lack of digital trust.

“We believe in this era with everything happening online, trust is more important than ever,” said Daniel. “Often trust is actually gained from person to person relationships. But we’ve also been able to realize that you can build trust digitally through the way your brand shows up online.”

Without establishing sufficient trust and credibility online, businesses struggle to convert interest into leads no matter the tactics used. “We can actually predict why these companies are failing in campaigns and generally it’s that they don’t have the right level of digital trust,” Daniel explained.

Developing the digital trust score

To address this challenge, Landbase developed its Digital Trust Score to evaluate any business’s online credibility based on factors like reviews, thought leadership content, search rankings, and brand mentions.

The proprietary scoring model benchmarks businesses against others in their industry to produce a score from 0 to 100. “Our scoring essentially explores your digital credibility based on other businesses in your data set,” said Daniel. “A score below 30 generally means that you should not do any outbound campaigns.”

With a score in the 30s or 40s, businesses may generate leads but at very low conversion rates. Scores of 70+ indicate strong digital trust and campaign readiness. Leading SaaS companies like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zapier typically have scores in the 90s based on their exceptional thought leadership and community engagement.

“There’s direct correlations between funding value and a high trust score,” noted Daniel. “Using the intelligence from our model, we were able to boost our own score to 59 in just a few weeks of launching. To our knowledge, we’re the fastest growing score ever.”

Predicting and driving sales success

Armed with this digital trust benchmarking, businesses can pinpoint gaps in their online credibility and take targeted actions to improve weak areas. “We can give you your trust score, sentiment analysis, competitive view, and then playbooks of campaigns to execute for inbound and outbound sales,” said Daniel.

Daniel and his team have seen firsthand how these AI-generated insights translate into sales growth with their own company and customers.

“If I were to send an email campaign now, there’s a very high chance that I’m going to get a really good response, whereas if I sent it when we were just launching, most people wouldn’t have responded because they wouldn’t have seen how credible we are,” he remarked.

For other early-stage companies still building their brand, Daniel emphasizes focusing on founder-led content, press mentions, and community engagement to efficiently improve digital trust and readiness for outbound campaigns.

The bottom line according to Daniel: “Trust is a very human element and hopefully the software or AI can do the repetitive tasks so you can spend your time building trust.” Leveraging Landbase’s Digital Trust Score model, businesses can hone their online credibility, maximize sales conversion rates, and ultimately gain an AI-driven edge on the competition.

To learn more about your Digital Trust go to https://www.landbase.com/digital-trust.To discover more about Daniel Saks and his innovative strategies, visit his LinkedIn profile and website at danielsaks.ai.