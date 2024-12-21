Lakshmi Durga Panguluri: Propelling forward AI and data science

Photo courtesy of Lakshmi Durga Panguluri

Innovation is about turning possibilities into practical solutions. My goal is to harness the power of AI and data science to address real-world challenges with precision and responsibility. — Lakshmi Durga Panguluri

Advancing generative AI and IEEE contributions

Lakshmi Durga Panguluri, an accomplished data scientist with over seven years of experience, is recognized for her expertise in Generative AI, NLP, and data science. As an IEEE Senior Member, she contributes to discussions on responsible AI practices and emerging technologies. Her professional journey reflects a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and creating practical solutions for complex challenges.

Lakshmi’s skill set includes extensive experience with tools and platforms such as LLaMA, OpenAI, LangChain, and SageMaker. She is proficient in cloud ecosystems, including AWS, GCP, and Azure. Through her involvement with IEEE, she fosters global collaboration and contributes to ethical AI frameworks.

Enhancing generative AI and NLP applications

Lakshmi has worked on advanced projects in Generative AI and NLP, focusing on developing retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) such as Mistral-7B and LLaMA2. Her optimization of RAG pipelines has significantly improved the accuracy and reliability of question-answering systems.

“Generative AI offers transformative potential for industries, but its success depends on thoughtful design and robust evaluation frameworks,” Lakshmi explains. She emphasizes best practices for deploying AI systems that align with societal and business needs, sharing insights through IEEE discussions.

Delivering value across industries

Lakshmi has successfully aligned AI technologies with diverse business objectives, delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and decision-making processes. Her work includes designing scalable data pipelines and building production-ready AI models to streamline workflows.

One project involved implementing hybrid search techniques for a retrieval-augmented generation system, achieving a tenfold efficiency improvement. Her development of MVPs for document classification and financial sentiment analysis highlights her ability to translate technical concepts into impactful solutions. Through IEEE, she collaborates with peers to share methodologies and promote their adoption globally.

Academic and professional excellence

Lakshmi’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University and a master’s in management sciences and quantitative methods from the University of Texas at Dallas, where she earned a Dean’s Excellence Scholarship. These achievements have shaped her multidisciplinary approach to solving complex problems.

Her professional journey includes developing and implementing advanced AI solutions, supported by certifications such as AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty and Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT. These credentials reflect her dedication to staying current with advancements in AI and data science.

Advocating for ethical AI practices

As an IEEE Senior Member, Lakshmi advocates for transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in AI development. Her participation in IEEE events and forums fosters meaningful discussions on ethical practices in emerging technologies.

“IEEE provides a global platform for professionals to collaborate and address the challenges posed by new technologies,” she notes. “It’s rewarding to contribute to frameworks that prioritize fairness and inclusivity.”

Lakshmi also mentors aspiring AI professionals and supports the adoption of standardized methodologies to ensure fairness and equity in AI systems.

A vision for responsible innovation

Looking ahead, Lakshmi envisions AI systems that are not only more powerful but also accessible and equitable. She underscores the importance of balancing technical progress with ethical considerations to ensure societal benefits.

“AI has the potential to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” she reflects. “By focusing on responsible innovation, we can create solutions that uphold values of fairness and transparency.”

Through her contributions to Generative AI and active involvement with IEEE, Lakshmi demonstrates the importance of aligning technical expertise with ethical responsibility to inspire progress and inclusivity within the global technology community.