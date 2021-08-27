Connect with us

Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as Caldor Fire creeps ever closer

Gusty winds and extremely dry conditions contributed to fire spread on the northeast edge of the Caldor Fire Thursday night. Flying embers caused spotting along Hwy 50. Image - Cal Fire AEU
Gusty winds and extremely dry conditions contributed to fire spread on the northeast edge of the Caldor Fire Thursday night. Flying embers caused spotting along Hwy 50. Image - Cal Fire AEU

The Caldor Fire’s footprint continues to expand southwest of the Lake Tahoe Basin after more evacuation orders were issued this week as crews try to prevent flames from spreading into more populated areas days after the blaze jumped Highway 50.

Weather conditions in northern California won’t be helping in any way over the next few days, either. And with a red-flag warning in effect for Northern California, fires in the region could present additional challenges for those on the front lines of the blazes as more than 41,000 people face evacuation orders.

In the upcoming days, temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s, with winds moving at 10 to 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 35 mph, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.

“With extreme fire conditions and unsettled weather in the forecast, residents throughout northern California, including in the wider region around Lake Tahoe, are reminded to listen closely to local authorities and begin preparations to evacuate,” Bryan May, public information officer for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said in a video posted on Twitter.

The wildfire, which ignited Aug. 14 near Little Mountain between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, had burned at least 143,951 acres, or over 224 square miles, and was 12 percent contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said.

Climbing westbound towards Echo Summit on US 50. Image by Beatrice Murch from Buenos Aires, Argentina. CC SA 2.0.

Firefighters will make a stand at Echo Summit

Echo Summit is a mountain pass over the Sierra Nevada, located in El Dorado County. At 7,377 feet (2,249 meters) above sea level, it is also the highest point on U.S. Route 50 before it begins its descent toward Lake Tahoe.

It is here where firefighters plan to make their stand if the Caldor Fire keeps burning through dense forest in the Sierra Nevada, according to KCRA.com.

“Everything’s holding real good along Highway 50,” said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Cody Bogan. “The fire has been backing down real slowly … we’ve just been allowing it to do it on its own speed. It’s working in our favor.”

Today, flames are churning through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, home to thousands and recreational playgrounds for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in summer, ski at the many resorts in winter, and gamble at its casinos year-round.

The Echo Summit Resort Area covers 40 acres within the Placerville Ranger District and includes an 11,200 sq. ft. lodge, a 1,140 sq. ft. shop, and a 58,000 sq. ft. parking lot. Highway 50, a National Scenic Highway, is adjacent to the resort area and provides year-round access. Image – U.S. Forest Service, Eldorado National Forest

The fire is getting so much closer it has prompted city officials in South Lake Tahoe to declare an emergency. “At this time, we are prepared should an evacuation become necessary, but the firefighters on the front lines are doing incredible work to secure the perimeter of the fire and our hope is that they are able to prevent the fire from encroaching any further into the Tahoe Basin,” city spokesperson Lindsey Baker told CNN.

The city’s emergency declaration comes after evacuation orders were issued to Echo Summit. Warnings were extended for the first time to portions of the Tahoe Basin, including Christmas Valley just south of South Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority has reversed its advice from earlier in the week and recommended tourists postpone their travel. Previously, the authority had decided to leave it up to visitors to make any decisions on canceling their reservations.

