Lake Powell is close to reaching a ‘critical level’ as drought continues

Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam provides power to over 3 million people. Source - Paul Hermans, CC SA 4.0.

Water levels at Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon National Recreation Area haven’t been this low since the early 1980s. And the second-largest reservoir in the country is expected to shrink even more before the spring snowmelt begins.

The US Bureau of Reclamation warned on Wednesday that water levels on Lake Powell may drop into the buffer zone, which would restrict electricity from the Glenn Canyon Dam. The minimum water level for power generation is 3,490 feet.

This is based on a 2019 agreement that said 3,525 feet is the target level of the lake. That 35-foot buffer zone allows the time to keep Lake Powell from dipping below that minimum level.

The agency is currently anticipating water levels in Lake Powell to reach a significant elevation of 3,525 feet above sea level sometime between March 10 and 16, according to CNN News.

Drought contingency plans define the 3,525-foot mark as a significant “target elevation” for the reservoir, under which the situation becomes dire. As of Thursday, Lake Powell had fallen to just over 3,526 feet in elevation, which is just over 24 percent of capacity and less than two feet away from the critical level, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Lake Powell pool elevation – US Bureau of Reclamation

“We’re kind of in some uncharted territory, socially and economically,” Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth College and co-lead of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Drought Task Force. “It’s totally within reason to expect that the next couple of weeks or so for [Lake Powell] to fall below the critical level.”

Will the spring snowmelt help to raise water levels?

Much like its bigger brother, the Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam, Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam provides power to over 3 million people in many states including Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Nebraska.

Image of Colorado River near Hoover Dam taken in June 2019. Note the “bathtub ring” around the river’s edge

The outlook is not very promising says the Bureau of Reclamation. The rivers that flow into Lake Powell are running not quite 55 percent of normal for this time of year. The 28 reservoirs upstream of Lake Powell, meanwhile, are less than 63 percent full,

And the water that has flowed into Lake Powell since the “water year” started October 1 has amounted to 1.6-million acre-feet, or not quite 60 percent of average. However, the water that has flowed out of Lake Powell and down into Grand Canyon National Park has exceeded inflows into the reservoir by 1.2-million acre-feet. As of March 2, the lake was less than a quarter full.

Looking at the snowpack is crucial. As the snow begins to melt, in theory, the water should drain into Lake Powell. But here’s another problem – the ongoing drought that started around 2000 has left the Colorado River Basin’s soils so dry that they’re sucking up a lot of that snowmelt, leaving less to flow down the streams and rivers to Lake Powell.

Water managers are expecting Lake Powell’s water levels to rise back up above 3,525 feet as a result of spring runoff season; however, drought conditions might cause it to plunge back down again.

“The effects of Lake Powell dipping below its critical threshold in spring could reverberate through the states reliant on that water months down the road,” Mankin said, pointing to impacts in Glen Canyon’s capacity to deliver hydropower, “given the propensity for the American West to suffer some pretty gnarly heat waves.”