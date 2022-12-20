Kubernetes: Challenges and the evolving developer experience

Image: © DJC

Kubernetes automates operational tasks of container management and includes built-in commands for deploying applications and this technology has edged many industries forwards in terms of business efficiencies. To understand how the technology may evolve in 2023, Digital Journal spoke with an expert at Rafay Systems.

2023: The defining year for platform teams

Mohan Atreya, SVP product and solutions at Rafay Systems observes: “According to Forrester, more than three-quarters of high-performing organizations are adopting platform teams. Gartner also predicts that 80 percent of software engineering organizations will establish platform teams by 2026, and that 75 percent of those will include developer self-service portals. 2023 will be the year that platform teams will establish themselves as the backbone of the cloud innovation engine for any company. With the ability to deliver efficiency and abstract complexity, enterprises have recognized that platform teams are a cost effective and much needed springboard towards Kubernetes adoption. Platform teams are in a unique position where they can provide the ability for internal and downstream application teams to “leapfrog” towards Kubernetes adoption without the burden of steep learning curves.”

The developer experience will be a top organizational priority

With the developer space, Atreya notes: “In 2023 and beyond, organizations will implement automation to streamline the developer experience for faster application delivery. The current process for application development and deployment is mired in infrastructure dependencies. Not only do developers have to write code, they also have to procure environments and Kubernetes clusters as well as effectively test and release those applications. This involved process is time-consuming and hampers overall engineering efficiency. More organizations will continue to prioritize a seamless developer experience to enable developers to focus on what they do best—innovating.”

Market volatility will propel the kubernetes at scale

With business growth, Atreya foresees: “Market disruption is a survival game for a lot of businesses—the fear of becoming irrelevant is widespread. However, keeping the lights on isn’t good enough. To speed the pace of innovation, Kubernetes will be adopted at scale and the value of K8s will be more broadly maximized in 2023. In the same way web browsers became ubiquitous and standardized the web, Kubernetes allows companies to manage apps in private and public clouds in a standard open way, delivering new software features and capabilities into the hands of customers, faster. Kubernetes’ ability to rapidly scale modern applications in the cloud gives it a competitive edge, as enterprise IT organizations search for agile software that can react to the unpredictable market. Kubernetes will allow businesses to quickly adapt to changes in the market—transforming that agility into a competitive advantage.”

Taming of kubernetes chaos

In terms of overall technological patterns, Atreya considers: “The “great K8s irony” is that the very technology that was created to streamline the management of cloud applications is, itself, incredibly difficult to manage. Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes is often stalled by the staggering amount of disparate tools and software addons that need extensive integration and maintenance, especially as the number of workloads and clusters increase.”

As to what this will mean, Atreya advises: “Consequently, enterprises struggle to maintain the increasing time, cost and resources needed to manage this “Kubernetes jigsaw puzzle.” In 2023, leaders will realize that platform teams are essential to solving the Kubernetes jigsaw puzzle and tame the Kubernetes chaos. Eliminating the complexities of Kubernetes from developers’ workloads, platform teams bring an operational mindset to internal tools and workflows that enable them to help manage and operate Kubernetes at scale.”