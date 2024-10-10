Kishandth Sivapalasundaram spearheads AI in customer support technology

Photo courtesy of Kishandth Sivapalasundaram

Many companies struggle to provide consistently high-quality customer service, facing challenges such as slow response times, inconsistent service delivery, and the limitations of relying solely on human agents. These service gaps hinder a company’s ability to scale effectively.

Kishandth Sivapalasundaram, a technical leader at Ujet, is at the forefront of developing AI solutions that resolve customer service problems.

Businesses that integrate these tools experience better customer interactions, ultimately leading to increased profits and improved reputation.

Traditional customer support models get bogged down with long wait times and inconsistent customer experiences. High call volumes compound these inefficiencies. Customers demand better service support and expect their questions, complaints, and problems to be addressed quickly.

Unfortunately, many businesses fall short of meeting these lofty expectations. This environment breeds frustration for both customers and agents. Delivering customer service across time zones, languages, and channels is also challenging, and companies struggle to maintain consistent customer satisfaction.

However, the right tech tools can aid companies in overcoming these obstacles.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are being integrated into more and more customer service platforms. AI is launching traditional customer service models into the future, with many businesses leveraging this technology to nurture higher-value interactions with consumers.

Kishandth Sivapalasundaram knows firsthand how AI tools can provide a faster, more accurate, and more proactive customer service experience.

An influential contributor to AI-powered innovations, Sivapalasundaram worked on a project that uses Google’s AI to assist customer service agents with multiple tasks. For example, he built Agent Assist at Ujet using Google DialogFlow. This feature allows customers to speak to Google’s AI agents, fostering more seamless conversations between agents and customers. This function was key to enabling the deal between Ujet and Google.

Sivapalasundaram made a significant impact with Agent Assist. One key component is sentiment analysis, which quantifies how a customer feels during a conversation. Another standout feature suggests relevant articles to agents that enable them to address customer concerns more effectively.

He was also instrumental in developing tools that support international customers and provide remote assistance. “I built an adapter that enables screen sharing and remote control of customer screens for customer care agents,” Sivapalasundaram explains. Its integration with the Google Translation AI model resulted in a $10 million deal with one of the largest telecom companies in the United States.

Sivapalasundaram led a team that embedded Google’s Translation AI model into customer conversations for automated translations. This advancement enabled a deal for one of Google’s biggest Contact Center AI Platform (CCAIP) customers. These AI-driven solutions enable customer support teams to deliver high-quality service.

Sivapalasundaram’s path to becoming a leader in the AI technology space was anything but straightforward. “When I was in college for my undergrad, I worked for a range of large companies in multiple internships,” he recalls. He interned for KPMG, Ernst & Young (EY), Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM), and the Hong Kong-based hedge fund, Janchor Partners.

Early in his professional career, the Australian native began as an actuary, holding several roles in Sydney. After completing the actuarial exams, he earned an Associate of The Institute of Actuaries of Australia. In this role, he helped his colleagues automate periodic insurance reporting using Visual Basic for applications. He later leveraged this experience to enter the tech industry and worked at Australia’s first big data company, Quantium.

While working in data science, Sivapalasundaram also consulted with major brands like Wrigley’s, Starburst, Nestle, and Procter & Gamble, helping them utilize data to create negotiation metrics with their customers and vendors.

Yet, Sivapalasundaram felt the pull to do more. “I wanted to better understand the business of technology,” he says. This curiosity led him to a scholarship for a Master’s in Finance at HEC Paris.

Following this, Sivapalasundaram became a senior developer with a German car rental e-commerce company and eventually secured a role at Silicon Valley-based Ujet, which focuses on contact center software. The company’s client roster includes major names like Instacart, Turo, Carta, YouTube, and Fitbit.

Throughout his career, Sivapalasundaram has merged data and technology to solve complex problems. His journey highlights the importance of versatility and adaptability in navigating today’s tech landscape, showing that continuous learning and exploration can lead to impactful leadership in the industry.

Ujet’s AI-powered tools deliver measurable improvements in customer service for its clients. For example, Instacart, a mobile app for ordering groceries, needed robust customer support capabilities. Ujet provided a mobile software development kit integrated into the app to improve in-app voice and chat capabilities. Instacart saw an 18% service level agreement improvement, a 5.6% reduction in repeat calls, and a 30% reduction in average handle time.

Through Sivapalasundaram’s technical leadership, Ujet is reshaping the industry standard for how companies interact with customers. Ujet’s AI-driven tools are a go-to resource for companies that need a flexible, scalable solution for their customer service teams.

What sets Ujet apart is how easily its tools integrate into existing customer service platforms. This allows businesses to better serve customers without overhauling their systems. As a result, Ujet has emerged as a leader in AI-powered contact center solutions.

Sivapalasundaram’s journey at Ujet is testament to his drive for innovation and leadership in the customer service industry. As someone skilled in both software development and AI technology, he has been instrumental in Ujet’s success.

Looking ahead, Sivapalasundaram remains focused on broadening his impact. “My goal is not only to enhance my technical skill set and mentor others but also to start a B2B SaaS business,” he shares, highlighting his ambition to expand his influence in the tech space and continue driving meaningful change.

Businesses seek ways to provide better customer service. Kishandth Sivapalasundaram is a driving force behind AI-powered customer support solutions. As a software engineer and technical leader at Ujet, he has built innovative tools like Agent Assist, real-time sentiment analysis, and translation support features. These tools provide a clear path that empowers companies to improve customer support’s efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.