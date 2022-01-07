Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Kew scientists name new tree after Leonardo DiCaprio

It may not be an Oscar, but it’s “spectacular” to look at nonetheless, says a scientist at the UK’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Published

Uvariopsis dicaprio. Cauliflorous inflorescences on trunk. Source - Photo Lorna MacKinnon. Public user content licensed CC BY 4.0
Uvariopsis dicaprio. Cauliflorous inflorescences on trunk. Source - Photo Lorna MacKinnon. Public user content licensed CC BY 4.0

It may not be an Oscar, but it’s “spectacular” to look at nonetheless, says a scientist at the UK’s Royal Botanic Gardens. Dr. Martin Cheek is referring to the newly named tree Uvariopsis dicaprio, which is known to grow in just a single forest in Cameroon.

The tropical, evergreen tree is the first plant species to be named as new to science in 2022, and scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said they wanted to honor actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio for his help in saving the Ebo Rainforest Forest in Cameroon from logging, per the BBC.

“We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo Forest,” said Dr. Cheek. Scientists and conservationists were horrified when they heard of plans to allow vast swathes of the Ebo Forest to be opened up for logging.

Standing at around 4 meters tall, U. dicaprio can be identified by the distinctive and vibrant glossy yellow-green flowers that grow on its trunk. According to New Scientist, it is closely related to the ylang-ylang tree (Cananga odorata) which is native to India, South-East Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

“This is a plant which, for a botanist, just jumps out at you,” says Cheek. “It’s so spectacular.”

Today, fewer than 50 individual trees have been spotted, and they are all confined to a single, unprotected area of Ebo forest. As a result, U. dicaprio is considered critically endangered.

A complete description of U. dicaprio, including notes on its pollination, biology, and endangered species status was officially published in PeerJ this week.

With so few specimens found in the wild, it highlights the importance of documenting new species when they are discovered.

“The planet is a poorer place when we lose the species that have taken, in most cases, millions of years to evolve,” says Cheek. “With so many useful products, from medicines to food to fibers, that come from plants, we don’t know what options we’re losing when these become extinct.”

“It’s only once we know that a species exists, that we can do anything about getting it protected,” says Cheek.

In this article:cameroon, Ebo Rainforest, Endangered species, Leonardo dicaprio, New plant discovery, Uvariopsis dicaprio
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Political criminality, January 6, RICO, and recognizing realities or bye-bye America

How can so many actual, hyper-stressed-for-decades bill-paying, bullet-dodging Americans pretend not to know all this?

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES in Las Vegas

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge.

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Are you ready for this? A car that can change colors with the touch of a button

The future could see you changing the colour of your car with the touch of a button as BMW showcased that tech at CES in Las...

8 hours ago
Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

Tech & Science

Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

The increasingly valuable metal, whose supply is concentrated in a few global pockets, is vital for the rechargeable batteries.

11 hours ago