Keeping your data safe: Pitfalls to avoid when shopping online

Online shopping. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

Online shopping is a straightforward way to purchase items, with an array of sites with which to explore a seemingly endless array of products and brands. An element of caution is required in terms of how much information is freely given to retailers.

Besides considering product quality, timely delivery, and comprehensive warranties, you should also think about your private data.

For a secure online shopping experience, Aktug Dogan, an online shopping expert at Refermate, tells Digital Journal about some valuable tips on protecting private data from cybercriminals and other malicious parties.

Shop Only From a Secure Connection

With this tip, Refermate says: “When shopping online, it’s important to ensure a secure connection before making any orders. It’s advisable to use a proxy server for added online safety. By using a proxy, your data is protected from threats like phishing attacks, as it is routed through the proxy server, keeping your personal information secure.”

The analyst adds: “Another useful tip is to use antivirus software to protect your computer and other devices from intrusive ads, malware, viruses, and ransomware. This will protect your passwords, financial information, and other data from theft. Avoid making purchases or even browsing while on public networks — your browsing activity, passwords, and financial information may be compromised. These networks are highly vulnerable to hackers and cybercriminals.”

Know Thy Merchant

The second area is one of familiarity. Here Refermate states: “Another crucial tip for online shopping is to know the merchant you’re buying from. If you know them, you can be sure to have a safe and reliable shopping experience in their store. Moreover, if you know about the positive experiences of other customers with the store in question, you don’t have to worry much about its product quality.”

Refermate adds: “If the merchant is unknown to you, do your due diligence. Read reviews from reliable sites and learn about other customers’ experiences. If there are no reviews for the store or it lacks positive feedback, it’s best to look elsewhere.”

Avoid Stores That Ask for Too Much Information

With data specifically, Refermate advises: “It is common for online stores to ask you to share personal details like your shipping address, email address, contact number, and preferred payment method. But if they ask for other data that is not necessary for placing an order, take a minute to reconsider. Never share highly personal and sensitive data like your driving licence number or bank account information.”

Use Secure Payment Methods

Protecting your financial details is also important, notes Refermate: “Once you’ve added your products to your shopping cart and proceeded to checkout, you will see various payment options. These include credit and debit cards, online wallets, cash-on-delivery (COD), and pay-on-delivery (POD). If you don’t wish to pay for your products in advance, choose the COD or POD option.”

Check Your Accounts Regularly

In terms of other advice, Refermate says: “Regularly check your bank, checking account, and credit card statements to keep track of your online transactions. This is particularly crucial during the holiday season when you may shop online more often. Check if there are any fraudulent transactions that you did not authorize. If you find a suspicious financial activity, take action immediately by calling your bank or credit card company and informing them about the issue. Settle your credit card bill only if all charges are legitimate.”