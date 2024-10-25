Karan Ahluwalia: Addressing gaps in blockchain innovation and sustainability

Photo courtesy of Karan Ahluwalia

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

For many, blockchain remains an enigma, with its full potential often misunderstood. Yet entrepreneur Karan Ahluwalia is a firm believer in the power of sustainable blockchain technology to create meaningful change. And he’s not just offering lip service — he’s demonstrating it through a series of innovative ventures.

Known for his curiosity and adventurous spirit, Ahluwalia has a talent for identifying opportunities where others see challenges. Throughout his career, he has consistently bridged market gaps with smart, technology-driven solutions.

In March 2020, Ahluwalia launched the Sort It app to tackle a pressing issue in the food and beverage industry. Drawing from his family’s extensive experience in the restaurant business in India and his master’s degree in hospitality, he recognized a critical need. Many individuals in his country suffer from food allergies that often result in medical emergencies. This challenge inspired him to create Sort It, an app designed to help users identify their food allergies, enabling them to dine safely — whether at restaurants or with takeout.

The Sortitapp founder has made another impact with the Rywards app. It was launched in the UK in 2023 as the ultimate rewards app. Ahluwalia set out to give shoppers access to a “high-value rewards and loyalty infrastructure.” This rewards-based super app features over 120 premier food, clothing, and e-commerce brands. Ultimately, the goal is to give users the most rewarding experience possible by enabling them to turn Ryward points into gift cards.

As a blockchain entrepreneur, he aims to demystify blockchain technology so it’s more accessible to a broader audience. Ahluwalia has been pursuing this mission by working for and creating businesses devoted to tech innovation and sustainability, education, and ethical practices.

Ahluwalia wanted to understand the intricate inner workings of blockchain. That led him to invest in cryptocurrencies, which deepened his knowledge of the ecosystem. He went on to parlay his expertise into a leadership role at 5ire Chain.

The company is well known for its forward-thinking approach to integrating sustainability with blockchain technology. Ahluwalia serves as the Director of the CEO’s Office. In this position, he led the way for 5ire Chain expansion in the blockchain sector. Specifically, he expanded 5ire Chain Layer 1 Blockchain Solutions. Under his strategic leadership, the company continues to evolve as a significant player in this industry.

Ahluwalia is also the founder of Sorted Tech Limited, a UK-based company focused on hospitality and consumer safety, further reflecting his commitment to expanding technology’s reach across industries.

The Karan Ahluwalia blockchain approach combines tech with practical applications that address societal needs. And that’s one of the things that sets Ahluwalia apart as a force to be reckoned with. He uncovers the root causes of problems to develop effective solutions. He channels his unyielding vigor, passion, and foresight into making blockchain more sustainable and transparent.

