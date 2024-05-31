Just the kind of tech expert the future needs: Abhishek Pandey

Photo courtesy of Abhishek Pandey

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The rate at which technology progresses stretches the imagination and the expertise of all but the most dedicated future-thinking experts. Staying ahead of the curve in the financial sector requires companies to seek out and retain industry leaders who can inspire and motivate teams. This kind of excellence will determine the market impact of modern corporations, and Abhishek Pandey, the current Director of Technical Program Management at Current, understands this better than most.

Keeping up with the future, growing with the tech

“Information technology has fascinated me since I was a child,” says Abhishek Pandey, who decided on a computer career very early in life. To say he achieved this goal would be an understatement. He found that he loved code and became a passionate programmer who went on to lead an engineering team while still young in his career. This gave him the perspective needed to begin asking the philosophical tech questions that have come to define our current age of progress. “I noticed how decisions that appear simple can arise from complex problem-solving. Why do I build the features that I do? How does it impact the customer of the software I build? Why was a certain problem solved this way and not any other way?”

At the time, Abhishek didn’t know that the 21st century would be defined by the rapid technological innovation that made these questions more important than ever. He just had a feeling and said, “I was missing the bigger picture.” He wanted to grow and touch that bigger picture, so he transitioned into program management and started to lead fascinating projects. Since his early career, Abhishek has been crafting himself into just the kind of technological professional that an AI-driven world needs.

Solving problems by scaling solutions

“I have continued on this track and aspire to deliver bigger and broader technology programs,” says Abhishek, who specializes in scaling technological solutions to solve problems for businesses and customers in the financial sector. As technology grew and changed, his specialty became one of the most essential technological fields in business today. With his cutting-edge expertise, Abhishek has created solutions for clients as varied as large-scale investment banking companies and individual customers needing high-tech credit and liquidity solutions.

Abhishek has managed the delivery of complex financial products built on modern technology platforms. He managed the development of an in-house card payments processing solution for a leading FinTech company, migrating away from a third party legacy infrastructure. This is no ordinary feat in the industry. Others who have attempted this before have run into major service disruptions, sometimes incurring regulatory fines. However, under Abhishek’s leadership, this was a smooth transition, recognized as exceptional within the industry. In Mar 2024, reputed research firm “Datos Insights” published a case study detailing the challenges and success of this initiative, and was published by the card payment network Visa, Inc. on its Knowledge Center as a reference material for others to get inspiration from.

Abhishek has also managed programs to deliver unique credit and liquidity products. One such example is building a Secured Credit Card that allowed many Americans to get approved for Credit the first time. This product allowed users to start building a credit history safely, without locking away their money. While there are other Secured Cards in the market, very few go as far as this one. More recently, Abhishek has been involved in developing more innovative liquidity products to fulfill the needs of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.

2023 was a standout year for Abhishek. He was honored to be a judge for the prestigious Stevie American Business Awards in the Information Technology category. The same year, he also judged the Globee Information Technology Awards and Globee CyberSecurity Awards. These achievements, among many others, underscore his profound impact on the financial and technology sectors, where his innovative solutions have reshaped the industry landscape.

The future calls for ever more growth

Abhishek is a standout expert in the financial field, and he wants to go on to lead projects of ever greater scale and challenge. But he also understands that this kind of technology has humanitarian applications, saying, “In the future, I want to take active advisory roles with companies that are trying to build tech for the financially underprivileged population.” He’s worked on enough projects to understand that this comes with unique challenges, which is precisely why he wants to take them on. “Not everybody knows how to deal with those challenges, and as an advisory member, I am sure I can help change things.”

Whether building solutions for the financial sector, leading a team in creating more secure platforms, or helping to apply cutting-edge technology to humanitarian efforts, Abhishek Pandey has always had a standout talent for finding the best way to use his skills to make a difference. He has a lot of value to give to the world around him, and he’s dedicated to making good on every chance he gets.