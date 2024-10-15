Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Joint genome-sequencing service established to head off future pandemics

Examining the entire sample genetically to discover any pathogen within it can be the best path forward. 
Avatar photo

Published

Hand washing is advised to prevent infection with the pathogens S. aureus and E. coli, which are behind a huge numbers of deaths every year - Copyright AFP/File JENS SCHLUETER
Hand washing is advised to prevent infection with the pathogens S. aureus and E. coli, which are behind a huge numbers of deaths every year - Copyright AFP/File JENS SCHLUETER

To slow down or halt a disease outbreak in humans the first step is identifying the cause. In many cases, a pathogen is involved.

If existing tests cannot pinpoint the pathogen this is probably because it is a previously unknown agent or one that is known but has mutated so much that existing tests cannot recognise it.

To counter this,  examining the entire sample genetically to discover any pathogen within it can be the best path forward. 

The Virginia Tech Animal Laboratory Services (ViTALS) has helped to found a genomics-based pathogen identification service to assist animal and plant disease diagnosticians in identifying pathogens and enhance biosecurity and pandemic prevention. 

According to Kevin Lahmers, clinical professor of anatomic pathology at the veterinary college: “The concept that we have been working on, rather than developing PCR tests for individual pathogens, is to sequence everything that’s in the sample, figuring out all of the nucleic acids that are in a sample, and then using bioinformatics to figure out the composition of that sample. Are any of the things that are in that sample of concern?” 

Limits of PCR testing

Known pathogens, such as COVID-19, are identified using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which amplify small sections of RNA to find genetic material matching that of the pathogen. 

Yet traditional diagnostic techniques sometimes fail to provide clear answers. This is where metagenomics can be particularly valuable. Metagenomics refers to the study of the entire genetic sequence of organisms in a sample without having to individually culture a particular organism.

Collaboration opportunity 

The genomics-sequencing service, part of the grant-supported Virginia Tech Integration Incubator for Plant and Animal Health Sciences, began when Lahmers and Boris Vinatzer, professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, discovered they were applying similar methods in their research. From its incepti0n, Lahmers and Vinatzer have headed up the creation of the lab,

Some animal diseases can become human diseases if not detected and mitigated in a timely manner. While plants do not typically carry pathogens that evolve into human pathogens, the genome-sequencing process can help identify viruses, bacteria, or fungi that either cause devastating disease of plants threatening food security or that cause foodborne illnesses in animals or people.  The new centres capabilities in rapid pathogen identification and characterisation using metagenomics contribute to effective and sustainable disease management.

In this article:Disease, epidemeology, gene bank, Genetics, metagenomics, pathogen
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Social Media

Op-Ed: Hating Gen Z -Media beat-ups galore and not a sane word in sight

Meanwhile, Zoomers, ignore the morons and make lives for yourselves outside this sewer.

9 hours ago
Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities

Tech & Science

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google on Monday signed a deal to get electricity from small nuclear reactors to help power artificial intelligence.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

New funding to explore the human genome

TOPMed's data includes 200,000 fully-sequenced human genomes, 22 million CT scan images and other health information.

23 hours ago
Daryl Tofa and cast in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights' Daryl Tofa and cast in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights'

Entertainment

Daryl Tofa talks about starring in ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

Actor and singer Daryl Tofa ("The Outsiders" and "Back to the Future: The Musical") chatted about starring in the film "Don't Turn Out the...

23 hours ago