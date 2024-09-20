Jinko Solar and Everybody Solar power up the way free medical clinic in Clay County

Photo courtesy of Jinko Solar

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In a collaborative effort between the nonprofit solar provider Everybody Solar and the world-leading solar manufacturer and supplier Jinko Solar, a 37.40-kilowatt solar array is set to be commissioned at The Way Free Medical Clinic next year to transform the operations of the completely free medical care facility in Orange Park, Florida.

Providing the 50,000 low-income and uninsured residents of Clay County with a list of free medical services like primary care, mental health services, prenatal and obstetric care, and chronic disease management, The Way Free Medical Clinic is a volunteer and donation-supported nonprofit health care organization transforming the well-being and health outcomes of local vulnerable and underserved communities.

Because Florida suffers from one of the country’s highest national average health insurance costs, organizations of this nature are critical to ensuring equal access to essential medical services.

With this planned solar installation, the facility is expected to generate 56,400 kilowatt hours of electricity annually, saving a cumulative $500,000 throughout the system’s lifetime and preventing 86,863 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere each year — the equivalent of planting 46 acres of forest.

Projected energy savings

The energy savings associated with this project will allow The Way Free Medical Clinic to substantially expand and improve upon its primary and specialty medical care services, more than doubling the number of patients served. With the array to be installed at the organization’s new headquarters facility, the reduction in operating costs will allow the reallocation of funds toward new beneficial programs like dental care, improved obstetric and cancer care, and care coordinated with local hospitals.

“The solar energy project provides an element of financial sustainability to our organization, as we have to raise 100% of the funds needed to operate,” Don Fann, executive director of The Way Free Medical Clinic, said. “This project will be a component of an innovative array of elements at the new site, including a demonstration edible garden and pandemic-ready facility features.”

By expanding the community’s access to essential medical services, this project illuminates the importance of renewable energy and sustainability within the health care sector, which is responsible for 4.4% of global CO2 emissions.

“In my experience working with health care initiatives, I’ve seen firsthand the critical impact that access to medical services can have on underserved communities,” said Myriam Scally, executive director of Everybody Solar, in a press release.

“Partnering with The Way Free Medical Clinic to bring solar energy to their new facility resonates deeply with me. This project isn’t just about installing solar panels; it’s about ensuring that more people in Clay County receive the vital health care services they need while also championing sustainability. We’re proud to contribute to a healthier, more resilient community.”

In reducing the reliance on the local grid, this project also allows the clinic to remain in operation to provide essential services during Florida’s tumultuous hurricane season.

Jinko Solar and Everybody Solar: A partnership for Florida’s future

As a renowned solar manufacturer local to Florida, Jinko Solar continues to work with Everybody Solar on a variety of projects throughout the Sunshine State and the U.S. to spread the enormous benefits that solar power has had on nonprofit organizations.

“Jinko Solar has been one of Everybody Solar’s greatest supporters since our founding, and we are proud to partner with them as our primary [photovoltaic] module provider,” commented Youness Scally, executive director and co-founder of Everybody Solar, in a press release about the partnership.

The Way Free Medical Clinic’s solar installation represents yet another instance of Jinko Solar’s work to benefit the local community in which it operates.

“This is our third project with Everybody Solar that is within one hour of our factory, and we hope there are more opportunities to help area nonprofits,” said Mike Favo, general manager of Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc. “We’re pleased that our donation of solar panels will positively impact underserved communities by enhancing health care services for the people of Clay County.”

In May 2023, the two organizations collaborated on another local project to install a 21.87-kilowatt array for the St. Johns Housing Partnership, a St. Johns County-based nonprofit dedicated to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing in northern Florida. With two separate installations consisting of a solar array on the organization’s main office building and a system on its six-unit subsidized housing complex housing for homeless veterans, Patriot Place, this project saves SJHP $2,500 in utility bills annually and also lowers the cost of living at Patriot Place by $1,926 per year. And, as the cost of electricity continues to rise, these annual savings will only increase.

“As a veteran myself, I’m proud to be part of a company that champions the veteran community. Thanks to our long-term partnership with Everybody Solar, we’re able to once again give back to veterans who are supported through St. Johns Housing Partnership,” said Watson Occilien, operations manager of the Jinko Solar factory in Jacksonville, Florida.

Following this installation, Patriot Place earned Gold Certification under the Florida Green Building Coalition, attesting to the building’s attention to the highest level of sustainability standards concerning the unique requirements of Florida’s ecosystem. In Jacksonville, where Jinko Solar’s manufacturing facility is located, the two organizations installed a 49.8-kilowatt solar array to power Sulzbacher Village, a permanent low-income housing community empowering homeless women and families in northeast Florida.

By generating 67,240 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, this system will cover Sulzbacher Village’s energy needs for the next 25 years to ensure that housing can remain affordable into the future.

“We have been blessed to be a part of the Jacksonville community since we began advanced solar manufacturing operations here four years ago, and so we are equally blessed to have an opportunity to give back,” Jeffrey Juger, Jinko Solar’s U.S. deputy general manager, said of the project.

A shining commitment to the sunshine state

Despite Florida ranking third in solar generation and considered among the nation’s sunniest states, it still uses seven times as much energy as it produces, highlighting the importance of these projects as they lead the state toward a greener future.

As these projects continue to support the work of nonprofits and provide long-lasting impacts, they reaffirm Jinko Solar and Everybody Solar’s shared commitment to promoting sustainability and expanding access to the benefits of clean energy.