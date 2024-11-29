Jayesh Dalmet: A leader in cybersecurity advancement

Photo Courtesy of Jayesh Dalmet

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own

Jayesh Dalmet, a cybersecurity professional with over 20 years of experience, received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his contributions to information technology (IT). His work focuses on protecting organizations from emerging cyber threats through evidence-based security protocols. This article examines Dalmet’s professional development and technical contributions to the cybersecurity field.

Advancing cybersecurity through leadership

Dalmet’s career progression from a technical lead to a Senior Network Security Engineer (L4) reflects his ability to take on increasingly complex responsibilities while pursuing academic growth through a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity. This combination of hands-on knowledge and advanced education has equipped him to address security challenges with a strategic and informed approach. In his current role, Dalmet leads the design, implementation, and maintenance of security tools and technologies across his organization. He develops and drives the overall security tooling strategy, aligning it with organizational objectives and industry best practices. He ensures that security tools are optimized for maximum effectiveness by collaborating with cross-functional teams, including incident response (IR), vulnerability management, and data loss prevention (DLP) teams. His leadership extends to providing technical guidance on tool selection, integration, and maintenance, while also staying abreast of emerging technologies to enhance the organization’s security posture.

Dalmet has led several impactful projects that have significantly strengthened organizational defenses. Notable achievements include the deployment of a Threat Exterminator Tool, which successfully integrated over 40 platforms—including Active Directory (AD), Azure Entra, Syslog, Auditd logs, Windows Event Logs, WAFs, firewalls, and VPNs—processing approximately 102 data flows and ingesting nearly 10 TB of data weekly. He also implemented a Centralized Asset Management Tool that integrated 59 platforms with 250 data flows to track around 500,000 unique assets and 300,000 unique users. Additionally, he designed and deployed an advanced email security solution to mitigate email-based threats effectively. These projects not only enhanced security but also set new benchmarks for operational efficiency.

Beyond these technical accomplishments, Dalmet focuses on enhancing efficiency through automation. He has developed scripts and workflows to streamline security tooling operations and improve integration with existing systems. His efforts have not only improved operational efficiency but also enhanced visibility into potential vulnerabilities. His ability to integrate automation into complex environments demonstrates his forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity challenges.

Dalmet’s influence extends beyond his organization through active participation in cybersecurity forums and associations such as the Cybersecurity Forum and the Information Security Association. He contributes research insights to industry publications and collaborates with peers on addressing pressing security issues. Additionally, he is committed to fostering a culture of awareness by educating employees through internal articles on security best practices. These efforts highlight his dedication to not only improving technical systems but also empowering individuals within his organization to adopt stronger cybersecurity practices.

These initiatives underscore Dalmet’s leadership in driving strategic improvements in cybersecurity. His ability to implement cutting-edge solutions while fostering collaboration across teams demonstrates his commitment to advancing organizational resilience against evolving cyber threats. By combining technical expertise with strategic vision, Dalmet continues to set a standard for innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity.

Technical Mastery and Global Impact

Dalmet’s work encompasses several areas of IT infrastructure, including server virtualization and cloud security implementation across Azure and AWS platforms. His team management approach led to a 40 percent improvement in operational efficiency through strategic deployment of global resources. A significant project under his direction involved implementing ISO 27001-compliant service delivery standards, which enhanced security protocols across insurance, healthcare, financial services, and IT consulting sectors.

His project portfolio includes work with Fortune 500 companies, including MetLife-USA and GE Life-UK. These implementations resulted in the development of a threat detection system now implemented by multiple Fortune 500 organizations. Additionally, Dalmet developed knowledge transfer protocols for offshore teams, demonstrating a 30 percent reduction in transition times while maintaining security standards.

The 2024 Global Recognition Award acknowledges Dalmet’s contributions to cybersecurity advancement. His career progression reflects the evolution of the cybersecurity field, combining technical expertise with practical implementation. He is also a key contributor to runbooks, knowledge base articles, and company education collateral. He also supports phishing awareness campaigns designed to educate employees on safety best practices. Jayesh has significant contributions and their impact on cyber asset management, AI-enabled threat correlation, productivity enhancement through AI and automation, and the protection of non-human identities. His work continues to contribute to developing more robust security practices in the digital landscape.