Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down as the network’s CEO, over a year after he survived a bid to oust him.

Published

Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO - Copyright AFP/File Apu GOMES
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO - Copyright AFP/File Apu GOMES

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced Monday he was stepping down as the social media network’s CEO, over a year after he survived a bid to oust him by an activist investor.

Dorsey, who also is chief executive of payments company Square, came under pressure in 2020 from Elliott Management amid concerns he had spread himself too thin by running both companies.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement.

The company said Twitter’s chief technical officer Parag Agrawal will replace Dorsey in the top post.

“My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep… It’s his time to lead,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

– Ouster averted –

Twitter in March 2020 made a deal with key investors to end an effort to oust the chief, creating a new committee on the board of directors to keep tabs on company leadership.

Like many Silicon Valley celebrities, from Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs to Bill Gates or Michael Dell, Dorsey dropped out of college, never graduating from either of the universities he attended, one in his native Missouri and the other in New York.

Dorsey is credited with coming up with the idea for Twitter when eventual co-founder Evan Williams gave workers at blogging startup Odeo two weeks to work on fun new projects as a way to break up the daily routine.

He ran Twitter in 2007-2008 but returned as CEO after Dick Costolo resigned in June 2015.

Dorsey was pushed out of the chief chair his first time around, and at the time was said to have made a better engineer than boss, known to leave early for personal pursuits such as sewing or yoga classes.

Twitter’s incoming CEO Agrawal joined the company in 2011 and has served as chief technology officer since October 2017, where he was responsible for the network’s technical strategy.

Agrawal holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.

Nasdaq briefly suspended trading of Twitter on Monday, citing “news pending,” but the share was up 4.5 percent following the announcement.

In this article:jack dorsey, Social media, Twitter
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’ begins tonight

Hanukkah is an eight-day “festival of lights” that takes place during the winter, oftentimes at or around the same time as Christmas.

15 hours ago
G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

World

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

16 hours ago

World

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears.

24 hours ago
US bids farewell to Trump hotel that offered luxury... and access US bids farewell to Trump hotel that offered luxury... and access

World

US bids farewell to Trump hotel that offered luxury… and access

Trump promised to "drain the swamp" of corruption in Washington, but instead opened his very own quagmire on Pennsylvania Avenue.

15 hours ago