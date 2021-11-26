Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Italy hits Apple, Google with antitrust fine

Italy’s antitrust watchdog imposed 20 million euros ($22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google.

Published

Tim Cook: The man who took Apple to the next level. © AFP
Tim Cook: The man who took Apple to the next level. © AFP

Italy’s antitrust watchdog imposed 20 million euros ($22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google on Friday, the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

European countries have cracked down on the business practices of Big Tech in recent years, while the EU is moving forward with legislation to tighten regulation.

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google 10 million euros each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to “aggressive methods” in the use of their data for commercial ends.

“Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends,” the statement said.

The regulator imposed a 200-million-euro fine on Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this week for restricting access for certain sellers of Apple products on Amazon.

Meanwhile, European Union member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech.

In this article:apple, big tech, Google, tech giants
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

18 hours ago

World

Across the world different solutions are needed to meet the security challenges

Cybersecurity will see more development and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and this will be fuelled by the various attack vectors.

34 mins ago
Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

World

Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

Germany announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections Thursday as the total death toll passed 100,000.

22 hours ago
Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

World

Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10 kilometres (six miles) per hour.

17 hours ago