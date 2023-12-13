Is the US set for an EU-style AI regulatory framework?

Manufacturers see potential for artificial intelligence in the sector - Copyright AFP Axel Heimken

After much debate, the European Union enacted regulation to oversee artificial intelligence earlier in 2023. Consequently, certain applications of AI could be banned entirely if the risk is deemed to be “unacceptable”; furthermore, technologies deemed “high risk” are set to have new limitations on their use and requirements around transparency in relation to the types of data that are collected and what happens to this information. The EU regulations came after those of Canada, which was one of the first countries in the world to propose a law to regulate AI.

Sara Gutierrez, chief science officer at SHL, believes this regulation of AI is necessary to prevent the misuse of AI in businesses. Turning her attention to the U.S., which is behind Europe, Gutierrez thinks that an enhanced regulatory framework is required. Gutierrez, explains why this matters to Digital Journal.

Gutierrez states: “I generally support the proactive regulation of AI in the workplace by Congress. The concern about a patchwork of AI laws at the state and local levels, especially concerning selection decisions, poses a significant challenge.”

Gutierrez sees individual state laws as leading to a confusing situation, noting: “The likelihood of conflicting regulations across different jurisdictions could lead to confusion and impede the cohesive development and application of AI systems.”

An important area is with the legal rights of workers and in the employment process. Gutierrez says: “As AI becomes increasingly integral to employment decisions, it is crucial for legislative bodies to establish a common framework that organizations and industry experts can consistently apply to ensure fairness and equity in AI systems.”

On the subject of employment and society, Gutierrez sets out why regulating AI is necessary: “As AI becomes increasingly impactful in corporate environments, there need to be rules and regulations to manage its use. For HR departments, this means a policy for AI and ethical guidelines to follow when using AI in hiring.”

The challenge to local states can come through the national government. Gutierrez thinks: “Federal intervention through regulations enacted by Congress holds the potential to establish this common framework. However, any regulatory effort must be flexible and forward-thinking, given the rapid evolution of AI applications and capabilities.”

This probably means regular regulatory updates. Gutierrez is concerned that: “AI demands regulations that can adapt swiftly to technological advancements without stifling innovation. Navigating this complex landscape will require collaboration among various stakeholders, including industry experts and government representatives, which is paramount for developing effective and adaptive regulatory measures.”

Here lessons can be drawn from the UK, which introduced a pro-innovation AI regulatory framework during August. The US really does seem to be lagging behind.