Artificial intelligence tools and apps have become more integral to daily life (albeit with questions of what AI actually means and how ‘intelligent’ these systems actually are). As we use such technology more often, we need to mindful of their hidden risks.

Research shows that 70 percent of users interact with AI without fully understanding the dangers of sharing personal information. A recent study identified nine key privacy harms, including data misuse, manipulation, and unauthorized sharing. Even more concerning, 38 percent of users unknowingly reveal sensitive details, putting themselves at risk of identity theft and fraud.

How should consumers respond? To address such concerns, the firm TRG Datacenters has developed some advice aimed to assist users to protect their privacy while using AI tools.

Beware of Social Media Trends

Trends such as “Describe your personality based on what you know about me” may seem fun, but they can encourage you to share sensitive data like your birthdate, hobbies, or workplace. This information could be pieced together for identity theft or account recovery scams:

• Safer: “What might a December birthday suggest about someone’s personality?”

• Risky: “I was born on December 15th and love cycling—what does that say about me?”

Do Not Share Identifiable Personal Data

Providing details like your birthdate, favourite colour, or workplace can help cybercriminals bypass security measures. Frame your queries more broadly:

• Safer: “What are traits of someone born in late autumn?”

• Risky: “I was born on November 15th—what does that say about me?”

Avoid Disclosing Sensitive Information About Your Children

Nearly 48 percent of parents unintentionally share sensitive details such as their child’s name, school, or routine. This information can be exploited to target children or compromise their privacy:

• Safer: “What are fun activities for young children on weekends?”

• Risky: “What can I plan for my 8-year-old at XYZ School this weekend?”

Never Share Financial Details

According to government data, 32 percent of identity theft cases stem from online data sharing, including financial information. Avoid sharing exact numbers or patterns:

• Safer: “What are the best strategies for saving for a vacation?”

• Risky: “I save $500 per month. How much should I allocate to a trip?”

Refrain From Sharing Personal Health Information

Health data is frequently exploited in breaches, with over 80% of healthcare breaches linked to digital platform vulnerabilities. Avoid sharing personal medical histories or genetic risks:

• Safer: “What are common symptoms of [condition]?”

• Risky: “My family has a history of [condition]; am I at risk?”

How to Stay Safe

• Think Before You Share: Avoid combining identifiable details in queries (e.g., name, birthdate, and workplace).

• Use Privacy-Safe Tools: Choose platforms with strong privacy features like “data deletion after sessions.”

• Stick to Reputable Platforms: Ensure compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, or similar data protection laws.

• Monitor for Breaches: Tools like HaveIBeenPwned can alert you to exposed data.