Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Is it time to drop passwords and adopt biometrics?

The traditional password-based paradigm must be transcended.

Published

Image courtesy Ascend Agency
Image courtesy Ascend Agency

World Password Day arrives on Thursday, May 5, 2022. While the use of passwords is an important security future, for many analysts looking at ways to better protect personal and corporate identities is futile.

These analysts think we have reached the time to stop looking to improve password hygiene and start looking for non-password solutions.

An example of such  an analyst is Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. Trulove’s company is “celebrating” World Password Day by going passwordless and advocating for a truly layered approach to logins—adopting biometric-based multi-factor authentication.

As to wat this may involve, Trulove outlines a strategy for consideration for Digital Journal readers. Trulove explains: “Today, organizations are under intense pressure to move away from passwords to ensure a Zero Trust security posture.”

As to what this means, Trulove explains: “An effective identity security strategy that securely protects all users, applications, data and resources has become critical to the success of any organization.”

In terms of more concrete examples, Trulove  explains: “Enterprises are looking for advanced authentication that is continuous and behavioral based, providing users a frictionless experience while enabling a stronger security posture.”

By this: “Organizations can leverage an AI and Machine Learning risk analytics to create a user’s unique digital DNA, built from hundreds of variables like human patterns, device and browser fingerprinting, and geolocation. This ensures that authentication continues beyond the point of entry and throughout the user’s digital journey.”

Summarizing this, Trulove says: “The traditional password-based paradigm must be transcended. Digital authentication must be re-conceptualized.”

There are industry trends that affirm these developments. According to the latest research report by ESG, so-termed ‘passwordless initiatives’ have become strategic, with 31 percent of organizations claiming it is their top identity-related activity. Furthermore, 34 percent state that passwordless authentication is among their top three identity-related activities.

In addition, trends suggest that 40 percent of organizations make multi-factor authentication methods optional as their users experience cyber-fatigue. To ascertain the impact, 58 percent of organizations consider risk scoring to be critically important for customer identity types.

In terms of the optimal strategies, trend data indicates that 84 percent of business units are selecting biometric and security keys as the most popular passwordless authentication solution.

In this article:Biometrics, Data, Digital authentication, Passwords, Security
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine

World

South Ukraine shows signs Russia has come to stay

“We are in a transition phase, from Ukraine to Russia,” the head of the new administration in Berdyansk, Alexander Saulenko, told journalists.

12 hours ago
The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged people's livelihoods.

6 hours ago
More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights

World

LGBTQ leaders warn of renewed wave of hostility

The gathering is the first global get-together for community members since the world shut down for Covid.

12 hours ago
Catherine Berthet (L) whose daughter died in the Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia, arrives at court in Fort Worth, Texas, to challenge the aircraft maker's settlement deal with the US Department of Justice Catherine Berthet (L) whose daughter died in the Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia, arrives at court in Fort Worth, Texas, to challenge the aircraft maker's settlement deal with the US Department of Justice

Business

Families of crash victims challenge Boeing settlement in US court

Under that agreement, Boeing admitted to having committed fraud in exchange for the DOJ dropping some of the proceedings against it.

20 hours ago