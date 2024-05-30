Is Canada falling out of love with the Internet?

Homework: Image by Tony Alter (CC BY 2.0)

Are Canadians switching away from the virtual world and reconnecting with real life? This is one possibility, at least to a degree, that emerges from a recent poll conducted by the company Geonode. Despite Canada’s technology leadership being among the top groupings globally, the survey finds that nearly half (48 percent) of Canadians are apparently disconnecting to save time, with Internet breaks increasing to 54 percent by the end of 2023.

A new survey finds that Canadians are increasingly valuing their time and seeking ways to disconnect from the Internet. The report sheds light on how Canadians are using the Internet, and it highlights a growing trend towards prioritising time management and relaxation over constant connection.

There was a surge in online activity across all user groups from 2018 to 2020, during the time of the pandemic. This jump was likely fuelled by the need to replace face-to-face interactions with online communication during lockdowns.

More recently there has been a significant shift in how Canadians use the internet compared to those pre-pandemic times.

As to what is driving this change, nearly half of respondents (48 percent) identified avoiding wasted time as a key reason for disconnecting from the Internet. This aligns with the increasing number of Canadians taking Internet breaks, with 54 percent reporting at least a one-day break in the past year compared to 41 percent in 2022.

The survey also reveals a decline in the perceived value of social media. The survey finds only 18 percent of respondents found social media beneficial, down from 25 percent in 2022 and a significant drop from the 35 percent peak during pandemic lockdowns in 2020.

This suggests Canadians are perhaps becoming more discerning about how they spend their time online, potentially seeking activities with a higher perceived value.

Josh Gordon of Geonode tells Digital Journal what he thinks about this trend, and how he sees this as a positive development: “Canadians are recognizing the potential time drain of constant connectivity. The rise in internet breaks and the declining value placed on social media indicate a growing awareness of the need for a healthy balance between digital and real-world experiences.”

In other words, the trend suggests a growing awareness of the potential downsides of constant connectivity. Canadians may be seeking a more balanced approach to technology, using it intentionally and prioritizing real-world connections.