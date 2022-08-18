Into the metaverse could be steeped in cybersecurity risks

Gavin Menichini, using the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, gives a demonstration of the Immersed Virtual Reality program which can be used for many applications including virtual meetings at the Immersed offices on January 28, 2022 in Austin, Texas - Copyright AFP OLIVIER DOULIERY

Many companies are jumping onto the metaverse bandwagon (some more successfully than others) and many others are considering the usefulness of this next extension of online activity. By providing a place parallel to the physical world, the metaverse can potentially enable those users so inclined to live a deeper digital life.

For example, a person can put on their virtual reality headset and hang out with friends, shopping for real and virtual products, playing games, and buying real estate. At least if the ‘real world’ does not prove to be of sufficient interest.

With all of the buzz surrounding the metaverse, a critical concern is too often overlooked: cybersecurity. A question that requires due consideration s “how do we offer immersive and boundless virtual spaces while keeping our critical data safe?”

This question has been considered by two cybersecurity experts Mark Stamford, CEO and Founder of Occamsec, who recently released a cybersecurity platform called Incenter; and Mykolas Rambus, CEO and Founder of Hush, a digital privacy protection solution.

Based on the opinions of Stamford and Rambus, what are the top security concerns about the metaverse?

Threat landscape

Today’s threat landscape is more dangerous than ever before. Attackers use advanced methods that include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. At the same time, fledgling threat actors benefit from more accessible and affordable crime-as-a-service products.

The risk of ‘newness’

When new technology crops up, there’s always someone waiting to take advantage of it. We saw this with COVID-19. Cyberattacks rose as companies adapted to remote work. If threat actors wreak havoc on the metaverse during its infancy, people could give up on the concept.

Identity

Protecting the virtual identity of users needs to be top of mind when designing the metaverse. While the metaverse will contain lots of software, users must invest in hardware like smart glasses and VR headsets to get the full picture. This means robust cybersecurity measures for both the expanding digital attack surface and the physical attack surface. In essence, attackers won’t be lacking in attack vectors.

Zero trust

For the metaverse to thrive, it must adopt a zero trust model rooted in the concept of ‘never trust, always verify’. A zero trust model requires strict identity checks. It also uses ongoing authentication and verification to ensure bad actors are kept out or severely limited. With the colossal amounts of data set to be hosted in the metaverse, zero trust is the most effective way to reduce or erase the theft of sensitive information.

Artificial intelligence

AI will also play a critical role in safeguarding the metaverse in multiple ways. For example, AI-driven cybersecurity tools can analyze user behavior patterns across the network.

Considering these types of issues now can help to make the metaverse a safer environment for users to engage in.