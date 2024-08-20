Connect with us

Internet intelligence: Interest in AI surges

AI searches are surging through Internet searches. Here are the latest trends.

Published

The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence - Copyright AFP JADE GAO

A new study has revealed a list of the most popular types of AI used in recent months.  Perhaps unsurprisingly, chatbots and AI conversational tools lead in the ranking of the most popular  AI categories with almost 260 million searches. Gemini AI is leading the trend increase with a 3150 percent increase year-on-year. 

The creative AI and design tools category, although ranking second with 8.5 million searches, showcased the highest jump in interest. Searches like “AI art”, “ai art generator”, “mid journey” are currently trending and Heygen AI leads the trend in the category.

Role-playing AI Chatbots claim the third spot in AI popularity, Janitor AI, a character AI chatbot,  is leading in this category. The new trend includes interest towards character AI applications and search terms. 

These figures are based on a review conducted by the firm Linkee pertaining to the most popular types of AI uses. Data was drawn from Google Trends was analysed  to extract all the AI related search trends and after that they were grouped by categories and total search volume was calculated. The list included data from July 2024.

The key findings are

CategoryKeywords (Apps or Software)Total Search Volume Trend change (%)Highest Trend
Chatbots and AI Conversational Toolschat ai, chatgpt, gpt, other ai tools like chatgpt, claude, claude ai, Google ai, bing ai, google gemini ai, google ai tools, bing image creator259,065,6903150Gemini AI 
Creative AI and Design ToolsAI art, ai art generator, midjourney, artificial intelligence art app, image generator ai, photo ai, vectorizer ai, pencil ai 변환, ideograma ai, krea ai, suno ai, ai image tools, ai video tools, ai design tools, vizard ai, heygen ai, suno ai, gamma ai8,567,1005000Heygen AI 
Role-playing AI Chatbotsmy ai, you ai, ai voice, ai app, venus chub ai, Janitor ai, crushon ai5,740,5001450Janitor AI 
Educational and Research Toolschatpdf, research rabbit, perplexity ai4,680,000123perplexity ai
Image Alteration Tools Undress ai free tools, remaker ai face swap, remaker ai face swap free, undetectable ai, remove clothes ai tools,  ai voice, remaker ai,3,974,8503500Undress ai free tools
AI Research and Analysis Toolsscite ai, zerogpt, adobe firefly3,256,00052Scite ai
AI Content Creation and Marketing ToolsAI marketing tools, ai writing tools, ai detector2,272,1001950AI marketing tools
Neurodiversity Support Toolsgoblin tools ai, neurolist AI, Otter.AI247,300126goblin ai
Productivity AI Apps Fireflies.ai, Synthesia etc, Calendar.ai 62,100256Calendar.ai 

Further from the table, educational tools rank fourth, getting 4.6 million searches. Perplexity AI, AI-powered research and conversational search engine, leads this category, showing search trends towards using AI for learning and research. 

Image Alteration Tools, ranking fifth, received 3.9 million searches, with “Undress ai free tools” seeing a surge in increase in interest. The presence of keywords such as “Undress ai free tools,” “remaker ai face swap,” “undetectable ai,” and “remove clothes ai tools” shows concern towards privacy of internet users. 

AI Research and Analysis Tools sit in sixth place, attracting 3.25 million searches. Scite AI, a platform for researchers to easily find relevant scientific papers, tops this category. 

AI Content Creation and Marketing Tools take the seventh spot, with 2.2 million searches. Search terms for “AI detector” are also trending.

Neurodiversity Support Tools rank eighth with 247,000 searches. Goblin AI, a collection of small, simple task tools designed to help neurodivergent people, leads the pack.  Productivity AI Apps are in ninth place rounding up the list, with 62,000 monthly searches. Calendar.ai, with an increase of 256% in interest leads in the category. Similar search terms are also trending

