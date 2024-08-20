Internet intelligence: Interest in AI surges

The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence - Copyright AFP JADE GAO

A new study has revealed a list of the most popular types of AI used in recent months. Perhaps unsurprisingly, chatbots and AI conversational tools lead in the ranking of the most popular AI categories with almost 260 million searches. Gemini AI is leading the trend increase with a 3150 percent increase year-on-year.

The creative AI and design tools category, although ranking second with 8.5 million searches, showcased the highest jump in interest. Searches like “AI art”, “ai art generator”, “mid journey” are currently trending and Heygen AI leads the trend in the category.

Role-playing AI Chatbots claim the third spot in AI popularity, Janitor AI, a character AI chatbot, is leading in this category. The new trend includes interest towards character AI applications and search terms.

These figures are based on a review conducted by the firm Linkee pertaining to the most popular types of AI uses. Data was drawn from Google Trends was analysed to extract all the AI related search trends and after that they were grouped by categories and total search volume was calculated. The list included data from July 2024.

The key findings are:

Category Keywords (Apps or Software) Total Search Volume Trend change (%) Highest Trend Chatbots and AI Conversational Tools chat ai, chatgpt, gpt, other ai tools like chatgpt, claude, claude ai, Google ai, bing ai, google gemini ai, google ai tools, bing image creator 259,065,690 3150 Gemini AI Creative AI and Design Tools AI art, ai art generator, midjourney, artificial intelligence art app, image generator ai, photo ai, vectorizer ai, pencil ai 변환, ideograma ai, krea ai, suno ai, ai image tools, ai video tools, ai design tools, vizard ai, heygen ai, suno ai, gamma ai 8,567,100 5000 Heygen AI Role-playing AI Chatbots my ai, you ai, ai voice, ai app, venus chub ai, Janitor ai, crushon ai 5,740,500 1450 Janitor AI Educational and Research Tools chatpdf, research rabbit, perplexity ai 4,680,000 123 perplexity ai Image Alteration Tools Undress ai free tools, remaker ai face swap, remaker ai face swap free, undetectable ai, remove clothes ai tools, ai voice, remaker ai, 3,974,850 3500 Undress ai free tools AI Research and Analysis Tools scite ai, zerogpt, adobe firefly 3,256,000 52 Scite ai AI Content Creation and Marketing Tools AI marketing tools, ai writing tools, ai detector 2,272,100 1950 AI marketing tools Neurodiversity Support Tools goblin tools ai, neurolist AI, Otter.AI 247,300 126 goblin ai Productivity AI Apps Fireflies.ai, Synthesia etc, Calendar.ai 62,100 256 Calendar.ai

Further from the table, educational tools rank fourth, getting 4.6 million searches. Perplexity AI, AI-powered research and conversational search engine, leads this category, showing search trends towards using AI for learning and research.

Image Alteration Tools, ranking fifth, received 3.9 million searches, with “Undress ai free tools” seeing a surge in increase in interest. The presence of keywords such as “Undress ai free tools,” “remaker ai face swap,” “undetectable ai,” and “remove clothes ai tools” shows concern towards privacy of internet users.

AI Research and Analysis Tools sit in sixth place, attracting 3.25 million searches. Scite AI, a platform for researchers to easily find relevant scientific papers, tops this category.

AI Content Creation and Marketing Tools take the seventh spot, with 2.2 million searches. Search terms for “AI detector” are also trending.

Neurodiversity Support Tools rank eighth with 247,000 searches. Goblin AI, a collection of small, simple task tools designed to help neurodivergent people, leads the pack. Productivity AI Apps are in ninth place rounding up the list, with 62,000 monthly searches. Calendar.ai, with an increase of 256% in interest leads in the category. Similar search terms are also trending