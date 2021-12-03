Connect with us

International Space Station swerves to avoid a piece of space junk

The International Space Station (ISS) had to adjust its orbit to avoid collision with a piece of debris from a US rocket.

The International Space Station had to adjust its orbit on Friday to avoid collision with a piece of debris from a US rocket. Source - NASA
The International Space Station (ISS) had to adjust its orbit to avoid collision with a piece of debris from a US rocket, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Friday, according to state news agency TASS.

Rogozin, the director-general of Roscosmos, said the station’s orbit dropped by 310 meters for almost three minutes to avoid a close encounter with a particle from the American vessel, which was sent into space in 1994, Reuters is reporting.

Rogozin had said earlier on Friday that the maneuver to avoid the piece of debris from a US rocket launched in 1994 was planned for 10:58 Moscow time. The orbit had to be adjusted by the thrusters of the Progress MS-18 space freighter, which is docked to the station.

Earlier this week, NASA had to postpone a spacewalk just a few hours before astronauts were scheduled to venture outside the spacecraft after receiving a debris warning, according to the NASA Twitter account.

The six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk was later successfully carried out on Thursday, with NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron replacing a malfunctioning communications antenna and achieving other “get ahead” tasks, according to CNN News.

It is not clear at this time whether the warning was related to the space debris created by a Russian anti-satellite test two weeks ago that forced crew members on the International Space Station to scramble into their spacecraft for safety.

