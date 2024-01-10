Interest in ChatGPT sees it climb to the top of the Wikipedia chart

Image: — © AFP Arif ALI

ChatGPT was the most popular Wikipedia article in 2023 with almost 50 million visits, according to the latest metrics. The release of OpenAI`s ChatGPT marked a new direction for the AI industry.

The chatbot, which became the fastest-growing app in history with 100 million users in just two months, turned artificial intelligence into one of the biggest stories in 2023. Consequently, ChatGPT was the most visited Wikipedia article last year.

READ MORE: As ChatGPT hits its one-year anniversary, what have we learnt?

The fastest-growing app marked its first anniversary in November 2023. In that time, it reached over 180 million users and continued to dominate many technology-related headlines around the globe, for both positive and negative reasons.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, the ChatGPT article was visited almost 50 million times last year, far more than any other topic.

It remains that when looking for answers, most people turn to Wikipedia. So, the most-viewed articles provide a trend of what interests’ society as well as a leading metric of what knowledge people are seeking.

According to data from the Wikimedia Foundation, the English version of Wikipedia received more than 84 billion visits in 2023, with people reading topics from sports competitions and football players to box office movies. In terms of the page dedicated to ChatGPT, the English Wikipedia ChatGPT article hit between 100,000 and 400,000 page views almost every day, bringing the 2023 total to 49.4 million page visits.

In terms of other popular Wikipedia views, these were as diverse as Cristiano Ronaldo, and the blockbuster movies Oppenheimer and Barbie. The two films got 28.3 million and 18 million page views in 2023, respectively, while the footballer related article was clicked 17.4 million times.

The public interest in ChatGPT and generative AI is part of the considerable potential this still-developing market has. A few years ago few were considering, let alone using, using generative AI daily to automate tasks, write documents, do market research, or even basic coding.

This form of automation, is assisting with generative AI becoming one of the largest revenue streams in the AI industry, generating 25 percent of total revenue by 2028. In addition, according to a Statista survey, the generative AI industry is expected to grow 48 percent year-over-year and hit $66.6 billion in 2024. By 2028, this figure will jump over $156 billion, showing a massive 250 percent growth in five years.