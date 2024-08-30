Integrity & supply chains: How SAP solutions help combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals

Photo courtesy of Venkat Puli

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that one in ten medical products circulating in developing countries are either below medical standards or fake. Nearly $83 billion in counterfeit drugs are sold each year — not only failing to prevent serious illness but unjustly burdening low-income families. Even when legitimate pharmaceutical companies source medicine from other suppliers, it becomes more difficult to ensure that none of the drugs they procure are counterfeit.

How could an SAP solution apply?

SAP (Systems, Applications, Products) solutions have become a popular workplace tool for operational efficiencies and inventory management. This technology has proven itself in other enterprises by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and providing real-time data access. An SAP’s ability to enhance visibility across the supply chain and optimize processes within the warehouse may mean it is just the right technology to make a difference in combating counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Regulatory compliance, costly detection methods, and maintaining reputation

When it comes to detecting and preventing the distribution of counterfeit drugs, modern science has impressive chemical techniques that can provide definite information about a drug’s efficacy. However, these techniques are costly and impractical for the low-middle-income communities being hit hardest.

Above all, pharmaceutical companies need to maintain quality products, not only to meet regulatory requirements but to ensure customer safety and satisfaction. Their brand’s reputation is at stake when faulty products are distributed, risking customer health and their bottom line. Pharmaceutical companies facing this issue require new and robust solutions that prevent the acquisition and distribution of counterfeit drugs in the first place, especially since detection is either too costly or doesn’t work well enough.

Who Is Venkat Puli?

Venkat Puli is an SAP Solution Architect at Mygo Consulting, with experience in SAP EWM, SAP ATTP, SAP MM, and SAP WM services. He has made significant contributions to the supply chain management community. His career began when he took a course in ERP Overview during his Master’s education in Industrial Engineering from Lamar University, which sparked his interest in SAP ERP software and fuelled his desire to make a meaningful impact in the field.

Keen to make a difference, he put a focus on this pharmaceutical issue to help companies ensure regulatory compliance and improve procurement practices through an SAP solution.

Venkat has been recognized for his expertise with the International Achievers Award from the Indian Achievers Forum. He has worked with major pharmaceutical companies across the United States, the Netherlands, and India to successfully implement SAP and facilitate its smooth integration, all while honing his skills in ATTP and SAP S/4 Hana technologies.

How Venkat uses SAP solutions to combat counterfeit drugs

Venkat leverages SAP solutions to drive operational efficiencies, enhance visibility across the supply chain, and optimize warehouse processes. Each of these aspects serves to anticipate and prevent counterfeit pharmaceutical distribution in its own way.

Operational efficiency

By improving operational efficiency, Venkat helps companies better understand their workflow and balance. He provides real-time data to ensure consistency and stability while giving management the tools they need to make informed decisions. Through Venkat’s knowledge of SAP technology for handheld devices, he has been able to introduce mobile solutions for companies to enhance the accuracy of operations in the workplace.

Supply chain visibility

By enhancing supply chain visibility, Venkat can reveal where companies source their products, identifying where counterfeit drugs might be coming from and where reliable partners are already established. The supply chain is one of the most vulnerable aspects of the pharmaceutical business since products cannot be guaranteed in-house, opening the company up to problems with failing to meet regulatory requirements. Enhancing visibility in the supply chain helps to mitigate this issue, allowing companies to safely meet requirements and ensure the quality of the products they distribute.

Warehouse processes

By optimizing warehouse processes, Venkat prevents internal counterfeit issues, providing fewer opportunities for counterfeits to enter production and distribution areas. Improving safety and visibility in warehouse operations through SAP technologies has also been effective in maintaining product integrity, adhering to regulatory requirements, and better-serving customers. Additionally, the pharmaceutical company itself is made more aware of how its warehouse functions through the valuable data that an SAP solution provides.

“By utilizing these advanced technologies,” Venkat explains, “I have been able to bring real-time data access, streamlined workflows, and improved decision-making to the forefront of supply chain management, thus contributing to the fight against counterfeit medicines and ensuring the authenticity and integrity of pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain.”

Leadership in his field

As an SAP Solution Architect and consultant, Venkat is committed to making a difference in the world, which is reflected in his work ensuring the safe distribution of pharmaceuticals. He is determined to create positive change and achieve great results, and he is proud to help others learn to do the same.

Venkat has mentored colleagues and team members by sharing his expertise in SAP modules and industry best practices, empowering them to excel in their roles as he has. He has spoken at industry events, sharing his unique insight on SAP implementation and serialization processes in the pharmaceutical industry and encouraging others to make positive changes in their areas of expertise.

Venkat’s aspirations for the future

Moving forward, Venkat wants to continue making a lasting impact through SAP consulting. He is expanding his knowledge and looking to take on leadership roles on implementation projects so he can utilize his experience to create new solutions and serve diverse industries.

“I am keen on exploring opportunities to collaborate with organizations on sustainability initiatives,” Venkat says, “leveraging SAP solutions to drive environmentally conscious practices and contribute to corporate social responsibility efforts.” He hopes to stay at the forefront of industry trends, actively share his knowledge with the SAP community, and contribute to growth and development by driving positive change.