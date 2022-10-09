Inspiring young ‘techies’ to enter the IT profession

More than 210 people have been arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, with nearly 130 formally charged, mostly for political views and speech - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE

In the coming years, experts have predicted that there will be job opportunities that currently do not exist. In fact, in today’s climate, for every single high-tech job, four more are automatically created. To bring attention to the fast-growing technological industry, National Techies Day is commemorated in October (#TechiesDay).

To mark the 2022 event, Brian Otten, Digital Transformation Catalyst at Axway, provides some words of advice, resources, and growth opportunities aimed at ‘young techies’. He provides this advice to Digital Journal to pass on.

Advice

In terms of general advice, Otten says: “We have been talking about digital transformation and the need for business to adapt or die for a few years now. I would say to the next generation of technologists to keep this in mind – digital strategy is a BUSINESS strategy.”

The reason why this is important, Otten explains: “It amazes me how much separation there still is, especially in non-natively digital businesses, between those people responsible for digital business initiatives and those who do the technical implementation and operation of the solutions to provide the capabilities to support them.”

Distilling this into a takeaway, Otten says: “The best advice I can give is to concentrate on building those relationships with your business colleagues in a bi-directional way: they can help you learn the business and what gives your organization a business advantage, and you can help them understand what the impact of transformational technologies like API Management or Event-Driven Architecture can truly have.”

Best thing about working in tech

Another way to inspire people is to emphasize the benefits of a career in technology. For this Otten says: “There is no better time for working in tech. Many frameworks and tools that did not exist back when I started are allowing techies to concentrate on the experience of digital rather than the scaffolding and the plumbing.”

Drawing on a tangible example, Otten cites: “Cloud computing means that connectivity and flexibility in building ecosystems has just exploded in an exciting way. The best thing about working in tech is making peoples’ lives easier through technology and through the consumption and adoption of what you’ve built. This means that techies can be more than just people in a back room clicking away at their keyboards but can come together with business partners to be part of a bigger story that adds value for everyone.”