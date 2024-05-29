Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Inside a semiconductor ‘clean room’ at Japan’s top university

AFP

Published

This picture taken on May 1, 2024 shows Tokyo University PhD student Kei Misumi (L) working in a clean room at the University of Tokyo
This picture taken on May 1, 2024 shows Tokyo University PhD student Kei Misumi (L) working in a clean room at the University of Tokyo - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI
This picture taken on May 1, 2024 shows Tokyo University PhD student Kei Misumi (L) working in a clean room at the University of Tokyo - Copyright AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI

To study semiconductors at Japan’s top university, first you need the right clothes — protective overalls, shoe covers, plastic gloves and a lightweight balaclava to keep your hair out of the way.

Then, surgical mask in place, you step inside an “air shower” to remove all the dust from your body that could potentially contaminate the precision equipment.

Now, you are ready to enter the University of Tokyo’s clean room, a highly controlled space where microchips are handled.

Clean rooms, a vital part of semiconductor factories, are also found at such universities, where aspiring tech innovators conduct research.

Chips are an indispensable part of the modern economy, used in everything from smartphones to cars and weapons.

That has made them politically sensitive, with the industry frequently caught in the crossfire as the United States and China tussle over access to advanced tech.

Japan is also ramping up its efforts to revive its once-world-leading chip industry: the government has promised up to $25 billion in subsidies to help triple sales of domestically produced chips by 2030.

Taiwanese chip behemoth TSMC opened a semiconductor factory in southern Japan in February and is planning a second facility for more advanced chips.

And a multi-billion-dollar joint venture called Rapidus, involving Sony, Toyota, IBM and others, aims to mass produce next-generation logic chips in Japan from 2027.

Chip expert and University of Tokyo professor Tadahiro Kuroda said Japan’s push into a sector where it was once dominant feels like “spring has returned”.

At the university’s 600 square-metre (6,500 square-foot) chip lab, filled with cutting-edge machines, students use tweezers to handle the delicate materials.

With pipettes, they drip a red liquid chemical onto gleaming, pristine silicon wafers designed to contain a dizzying number of tiny transistors.

PhD student Kei Misumi, 27, who regularly works in the clean room, told AFP he hopes such advanced technology will further enrich people’s lives.

In this article:Computers, Education, Japan, Semiconductors, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Climate change caused 26 extra days of extreme heat in last year: report

Climate change: The world experience an average of 26 more days of extreme heat over the last 12 months.

20 hours ago
Josh Murray in 'Protocol 7' Josh Murray in 'Protocol 7'

Entertainment

Josh Murray talks about starring in ‘Protocol 7’

Actor Josh Murray ("General Hospital") chatted about starring in the film "Protocol 7."

17 hours ago

Business

120 business leaders back UK’s Labour in election

The UK's Labour party won the backing on Tuesday of 120 business leaders.

23 hours ago
The world's top 25 'carbon majors' caused climate damage at a cost of 20 trillion dollars from 1985-2018, but their financial gains were about 50 percent larger during those years The world's top 25 'carbon majors' caused climate damage at a cost of 20 trillion dollars from 1985-2018, but their financial gains were about 50 percent larger during those years

Business

US to unveil ‘guardrails’ needed for carbon markets to succeed

The world's top 25 'carbon majors' caused climate damage at a cost of 20 trillion dollars from 1985-2018, but their financial gains were about...

21 hours ago