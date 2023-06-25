Innovative companies line up for the MacRobert engineering award

A team of engineers in Baltimore, Maryland -- on the east coast of the United States, monitor the James Webb Space Telescope as it enters orbit and unfurls. — © AFP/File

A new type of hydrogen energy cell, an AI forecasting technology and an advanced graphene sensor that is changing the way semiconductors work, are each competing for this year’s MacRobert award, which is generally regarded as the most prestigious prize in engineering.

The prize is U.K. based and operated by the Royal Academy of Engineering. The MacRobert award seeks to celebrate the best in British innovations. The three finalists are British businesses each solving global issues (semiconductors, clean energy and harnessing AI for good).

Clean energy powering space exploration (and the net zero future) – Ceres Power

The engineers have been nominated for their pioneering clean energy fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen. The long-term outcome could be microwave sized group of fuel cells with sufficient energy to power a town.

Ceres has a proprietary technology that is described as “truly reversible.” Running in one direction it can use multiple fuels to generate power highly efficiently when and where it is needed. Run in reverse, it generates green hydrogen at high efficiencies and low cost. The fuel cells also have the potential to power space missions due to the lightness and efficiency.

AI predicting the future of construction – nPlan

Currently 6 out of 7 construction projects over-run by an average of 214 days. To address this, the company nPlan is using AI to predict the issues ahead of time so firms can avoid them.

nPlan’s system ingests large volumes of past project schedules – over 600,000 and counting – and uses deep learning to analyse the data which it then uses to produce individual time-based probability distributions for every component of a construction project; these distributions are also rolled up to accurately forecast the likelihood any construction, engineering, energy, or infrastructure project will be completed in a given timeframe. Projects that nPlan is currently working on include the Houses of Parliament and the U.K.’s troubled new rail system, dubbed HS2.

Future of semiconductors that are powering EVs – Paragraf

The firm Paragraf has produced the first real commercial use of graphene as an electronic material, rather than as a structural additive in composites. The engineers have developed a practical method for growing single layer graphene onto a useful substrate to achieve semiconductor-grade purity and defect levels.

Paragraf’s graphene hall sensors, which are 30 times more sensitive and 1,000 times more energy efficient than established silicon technology are already being used in electric vehicles monitoring battery performance to reduce the likelihood of critical faults.