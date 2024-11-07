Innovation Week celebrates Calgary’s ‘all in’ tech transformation

Photo courtesy of Platform Calgary

If you’ve been paying attention to headlines about the Canadian economy, and especially the headlines in tech, you’ve undoubtedly seen the news: Calgary is all in on tech.

You might have seen the CBRE 2024 Scoring Tech Talent Report showing that Calgary’s tech workforce grew by 7.5% in 2023, and a jaw dropping 78% over the last five years. Or how about the latest Global Startup Ecosystem Report showing that tech in Calgary has added $8.1 billion to the local economy over the last three years, a 237.5% increase from the previous three year period. Or maybe the Alberta Enterprise Corporation 2023 Deal Flow Study outlining that Alberta has increased our overall number of tech companies by 157% since 2012, with more than 60% of those companies located here in Calgary.

You might be asking yourself — why is this happening now?

Innovation isn’t new to Calgary. For decades Calgary has built a legacy of collaboration, ingenuity and hard work. Calgary innovators have always been on the cutting edge of transforming our local economy and building solutions for some of the most pressing challenges in the world.

Our recent progress is a product of how we bring it all together. Platform Calgary has made it our mission to bring together the resources of Calgary’s tech ecosystem under a single roof at the Platform Innovation Centre. By nurturing a community and assembling a world class network of partner organizations, Calgary innovators are well positioned to build and scale amazing companies.

But what does that look like in practice? Who are some of the partners that are supporting the brightest minds in our city?

Capital access is one of the biggest challenges facing startups. That’s why Platform worked together with National Bank of Canada, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development to create the National Bank Investor Hub. This centralized access point ensures faster connections between investors, founders, ideas, and capitals. By accelerating those connections, more founders will get access to the investors they need to take their businesses to the next level.

Talent is another key driver of our innovation ecosystem. With organizations like TEEMA and Careers in Technology and Innovation (CITI) Calgarians have access to mentorship, industry events, and networking opportunities to help more startups address their talent needs and further tech career journeys. Through more than 150 events annually, Platform partners are connecting to more than 3,000 talented professionals and supporting the hiring efforts of Calgary early stage startups.

Calgary’s emergence has not been by accident. Community leaders are coming together to support a community and help people pursue their dreams. All of this is happening in the most Calgary way possible.

Now here’s the best part: this is real, and you can be a part of it. Enter Innovation Week YYC. From November 13 – 21, we will spend a full week celebrating the people, startups, scaleups, and technologies that are defining Calgary’s future. This year’s theme is “All In”, highlighting how an entire community has rallied together to embrace the power and potential of our innovators.

The grand finale of the week is Launch Party, where we will showcase the top 10 most promising startups of 2024. This year we expect to build on the more than 1,400 attendees that joined us for the 2023 celebration. Simply put, this is the hottest ticket in town for anyone who is interested in Calgary’s tech scene.

This is your invitation to be a part of Calgary’s tech evolution. It’s more than a celebration — it’s a chance to connect, learn, and champion the innovators who are building a brighter future for Calgary and beyond. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, investor, or simply curious about the transformative power of technology, there’s a place for you in this community. Let’s go “all in” on Calgary’s tech future, together.