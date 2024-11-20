Innovation from within: Why intrapreneurs are essential for success

Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E via ChatGPT

“In nature, animals that cannot adapt die, and it’s no different in business,” said Dr. Chitra Anand during a virtual session at Calgary Innovation Week.

In a session hosted by the A100, the discussion explored the critical role of intrapreneurs in driving innovation and helping organizations navigate a rapidly changing world.

Drawing on her experience at Microsoft and Telus and insights from her book The Greenhouse Approach, Anand explained how intrapreneurs — those who adopt entrepreneurial approaches within established organizations — can foster adaptability and drive internal transformation.

Anand described intrapreneurs as individuals who challenge conventional norms, foster creative solutions, and bring innovative approaches from within their organizations. By observing external trends and translating those insights into meaningful strategies, intrapreneurs help businesses remain competitive and relevant.

While the value of intrapreneurs is clear, Anand acknowledged the challenges they face in traditional organizational structures.

“It was very hard for me to be an intrapreneur at Telus,” a 30,000-person organization.

Systemic rigidity, complex processes, and a focus on risk aversion often stifle innovation, making it difficult for intrapreneurs to gain traction. Anand emphasized the importance of rethinking these systems, noting that companies must embrace agility if they want to remain relevant.

Organizations should encourage autonomy, cross-functional collaboration, and a mindset where experimentation is rewarded rather than punished. You need people who feel empowered to challenge the status quo and supported when they do so.

She also highlighted the role of leadership in enabling intrapreneurship, pointing out that leaders must foster an open environment where ideas can be freely discussed.

Leaders set the tone for how innovation is perceived. If there’s no psychological safety to share ideas or take risks, intrapreneurs won’t thrive.

This involves providing clear guidance while also allowing room for creativity and innovation to flourish.

However, she argued that these challenges highlight the need for organizations to adapt their structures, create flexibility, and support intrapreneurial efforts to remain competitive.

Anand said rigid rules should be replaced by guiding principles in order to foster creativity.

She also encouraged organizations to embrace iterative processes, emphasizing that successful innovation often involves small, deliberate steps rather than overnight transformations.

Turning crisis into opportunity

Anand pointed to the pandemic as an example of how businesses can find opportunity in crisis. Companies like Peloton and Beyond Meat adapted quickly to shifting consumer behaviours, demonstrating the power of agility and innovation in times of uncertainty.

“Within chaos lies innovation,” she said. “Within crisis lies opportunity.”

To foster intrapreneurship, Anand posed key questions for leaders to consider:

Are you observing external trends—social, cultural, and political—and integrating those insights into your organization? Do you create a culture where ideas are welcomed and constructively debated? Is your organization committed to iterative improvements rather than waiting for perfection?

Look for those who are naturally curious, who see connections others might miss, and who are willing to take calculated risks to drive change.

Providing opportunities for professional development and creating spaces for cross-departmental collaboration can further amplify their impact.

These questions, she explained, are essential for creating environments that support creativity and adaptability.

Anand urged organizations to empower intrapreneurs as a way to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced business landscape. By fostering a culture of adaptability and encouraging creative problem-solving, companies can navigate challenges and drive long-term success.

Intrapreneurs are the ones who will future-proof your business.

Follow and subscribe: Digital Journal is the official media partner of Innovation Week YYC. Here’s how you can follow: See all Innovation Week coverage

Follow us on LinkedIn here

Summaries will be sent out in our newsletter (subscribe here)

Check out the full schedule for the week-long tech festival (here)

Get tickets to the Launch Party (here)

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.