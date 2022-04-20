Ink allows artists to sign any digital content and turn it into an affordable NFT

Photo Courtesy of Ink

Ink is the newly-founded web3 company, that enables creators to sign or draw on any form of digital content with their fingers. They can instantly turn that content into an affordable NFT via their exclusive marketplace.

By digitally signing any existing photo, album cover, or social content such as an Instagram post, Youtube video, TikTok, Spotify song, Tweet, and more, artists can intuitively and authentically turn any of their existing or future content into digital merchandise that can be bought, traded and resold as financially-accessible NFTs.

Recording artists no longer have to leave money on the table when it comes to creating digital content, and fans are offered the opportunity to invest in an artist’s career by owning an intuitive and truly unique part of an artist’s body of work while building a collection of their favorite digitally-signed content.

In addition to these individual artist drops, Ink is also integrating with tours and festivals, where Inks will be the first NFTs fans can buy at physical merch tables.

Every fan who purchases an Ink before the drop sells out will own a one-of-one, individually-signed inked edition of that canvas. After an Ink Drop has sold out, the artist will never sign more editions of that same canvas. Fans can also participate in digital live-signing meet-and-greet sessions, receive custom signatures on user-generated content, and print their purchased signatures onto custom artist merchandise.

Their NFT has the potential to accumulate a huge value over time depending on the success of the artist, allowing the fan to then sell or trade for a profit that is then split with the artist.

One of Ink’s greatest priorities is to make NFTs more accessible and affordable to the everyday user. They have designed their Ink Marketplace specifically around users who have no prior experience with web3 or NFTs.

Anyone can log onto the Ink marketplace and simply use a debit or credit card to buy, sell or trade Inks directly within the marketplace—no wallet necessary.

At any point, more advanced crypto users can export their purchased Inks to OpenSea and use them however they want in the metaverse. In addition, there is a process that allows NFTs to be minted on any other blockchain and displayed in alternate marketplaces. It is the perfect way for NFTs novices to dip their toes into web3.

“Most NFT platforms are built exclusively for the existing crypto community, requiring arcane knowledge of blockchain infrastructure in order to thoughtfully engage,” explained Ink founder Max Brody.

“I’ve always seen that as a major mistake, and the biggest reason crypto has been held back from truly mainstream adoption. There is a huge opportunity in making NFTs conceptually intuitive, financially accessible, and visually unique, which is exactly what Ink does.”

Brody is an early innovator in the web3 space. He previously served as the co-founder and CEO of the Ethereum-based social network/monetization platform Cent, which in March 2021 historically sold the first-ever tweet (from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey), as an NFT for a record $3,000,000.

From that experience, Brody realized there needed to be a way to visually signify that a piece of content was 1-of-1 without requiring users to understand blockchains.

Ink is launching with partnerships in music, and over time will expand into film, photography, modeling, books, fine art, and digital art, among others. The team is also exploring other technologies surrounding signatures, including researching decentralized methods of verifying the authenticity of digital signatures.

To learn more about Ink, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.