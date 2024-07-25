Initiative to address global epilepsy challenges

Women spend a quarter more of their lives suffering from poor health than men, a disparity that includes an unequal focus on men across medical research, diagnosis and treatment, a report by the World Economic Forum says - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP/File STR

The University of Oxford is launching The Centre for Global Epilepsy to address the global burden of epilepsy, particularly in lower-income countries. This will be based at Wolfson College, Oxford.

The aim of the centre is to collaborate with key research institutions and epilepsy clinics worldwide, linking expertise from high-income settings with those in less resourced environments in order to drive advancements in epilepsy research, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

To understand the life experiences of people with epilepsy, the impact of epilepsy on communities, the nature of social stigma and perceptions of new healthcare technologies.

To bring together engineers, medics and computer programmers to prototype and deploy portable high-density brainwave recording (EEG) to improve diagnostic accuracy.

To use the local understanding gained from oral histories to create a suite of apps that will help support healthcare workers throughout the epilepsy diagnosis, management and follow-up pathway.

This includes a multidisciplinary research programme that aims to deliver culturally appropriate technologies with the potential to significantly improve the quality of life in people with epilepsy across the world.

The centre’s mission is also to enable global epilepsy learning, offer immersive research opportunities in Oxford and serve as the multidisciplinary global epilepsy hub to facilitate bidirectional knowledge transfer.

It is expected this process will empower researchers and advocates, especially in Africa, and inspire clinical trainees and clinicians to transform epilepsy care across the world.

Of the 50 million people worldwide living with epilepsy, around 85 percent lack access to accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Barriers include cost, shortages of anti-seizure medicines, and lack of trained healthcare providers.

Another factor is the stigma towards people with epilepsy, which can be severe, particularly in regions with limited knowledge of the disorder. This can result in discrimination in the workplace, in relationships and in communities.

According to lead researcher Professor Arjune Sen, Consultant Neurologist and Professor of Global Epilepsy at the University of Oxford: “The need for epilepsy research and improved care is crucial. Most people in lower-income countries are currently undiagnosed, or incorrectly diagnosed, lack access to treatment, and face severe stigma.”

Sen adds: “Through its holistic approach to sustainable global partnerships, and commitment to empowering local stakeholders, the Centre for Global Epilepsy has the potential to transform the lives of millions affected by this neurological disorder, especially those who happen to be born in less well-resourced settings.”

The launch of the Centre for Global Epilepsy also marks a commitment to addressing global mind-brain health challenges and promoting equitable access to quality healthcare worldwide.