The world has witnessed many swift technological advances over the past few decades. For many analysts, the challenge is not only to keep pace with these changes but to predict how they might shape the future. Industry 5.0 presents itself as a possible outcome, introducing a paradigm in which machines and humans collaborate to transcend the capabilities of current automated systems. Gowrisankar Krishnamoorthy has been a major proponent of the concept of Industry 5.0. He has authored a book on the subject that serves as a comprehensive work exploring its potential impact. Gowrisankar’s 17 years of experience in Manufacturing Operations Management (MoM) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has positioned him at the intersection of technology and industry trends. His book serves as a comprehensive guide for businesses exploring smart manufacturing solutions and adopting Industry 5.0 principles This publication breaks down complex concepts into proposed strategies for movement toward human-centric manufacturing, making it accessible to professionals and businesses interested in the potential of Industry 5.0.

The transition from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0

Industry 4.0 introduced the integration of IoT, big data, and automation, enabling smart factories to operate autonomously with minimal human intervention. While this movement in fully automated manufacturing had profound impacts on the industry, Industry 5.0 seeks to bring humans back into the equation. The stated goal is no longer just efficiency through automation but collaboration between humans and machines to create higher-quality, customized solutions. In his book, Gowrisankar examines how Industry 5.0 shifts the focus from purely technological advancements to the human component. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise, he believes manufacturers can achieve a higher level of customization and adaptability, all while maintaining sustainability and efficiency.

Plans for building a human-centric manufacturing industry

The framework of Gowrisankar’s Industry 5.0 contains a philosophy of valuing human creativity and intuition. In his book, he outlines how the combination of human intelligence and machine capabilities can yield new solutions for complex problems. Gowrisankar believes that this philosophy sets Industry 5.0 apart from previous industrial revolutions, which prioritized automation and efficiency over human factors. He advocates for a future where workers are not replaced by machines but are empowered by them. The book further details how augmented reality (AR), AI, and IoT could potentially work together to improve decision-making on the factory floor and provide real-time insights that help workers optimize production processes. Through the implementation of advanced training and continuous learning, employees can evolve alongside technology, acquiring new skills that make them integral components of the manufacturing process.

A formulated blueprint for Industry 5.0

Before authoring his Industry 5.0 book, Gowrisankar obtained years of hands-on experience in MoM and IoT. He designed the book to serve as a blueprint for companies seeking to adopt Industry 5.0 principles. The text emphasizes practical implementation strategies, citing case studies where businesses have successfully integrated these developing technologies into their operations. In addition to his experience with MoM and IoT, Gowrisankar’s IEEE Senior Membership adds another layer of credibility to his work. He has additionally established his reputation by making scholarly contributions through several published articles and white papers on smart manufacturing. These publications have further spread his arguments on how he believes Industry 5.0 concepts will reshape global industries in the future.

Gowrisankar Krishnamoorthy’s portfolio of industry solutions

While Gowrisankar’s book on Industry 5.0 marks a milestone in his career, it is built upon a foundation of practical experience in implementing large-scale manufacturing systems across industries. His portfolio includes a series of successful projects that illustrate the effectiveness of his techniques. For example, at Electrolux North America, Gowrisankar integrated an IoT-enabled Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that improved production processes. His efforts in the pharmaceutical sector with Fresenius Kabi, USA included leading the implementation of a validated MES solution that met FDA regulations, creating effective integration between production, quality, and material management. In his role at Whirlpool Corporation, USA, he deployed a global MES solution, which streamlined manufacturing across multiple locations. Additionally, his work at General Motors focused on aligning MES systems with global quality standards, creating custom-built solutions for order management and quality tracking pivotal in optimizing GM’s vehicle assembly and powertrain processes.

The proposed role of IoT and AI in Industry 5.0

In his book, Industry 5.0: Mastering AI for Smart Manufacturing Excellence, Gowrisankar places significant emphasis on the role of IoT and AI in shaping the future of Industry 5.0. He believes these technologies enable the collection and analysis of massive amounts of data in real-time, providing manufacturers with the insights they need to make informed decisions. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, he proposes that companies can achieve a higher degree of precision in their operations. For example, AI could potentially help predict equipment failures before they happen, allowing for pre-emptive maintenance and reducing downtime.

Similarly, IoT sensors provide real-time data on production lines, which could serve to optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and improve overall operational efficiency. Gowrisankar’s experiences in integrating IoT with MoM platforms have enabled him to stay abreast of the most advanced manufacturing systems utilized globally. In his book, he outlines a proposed roadmap for companies to implement these technologies into their own operations.

Gowrisankar Krishnamoorthy’s growing influence in manufacturing

Gowrisankar’s credibility was expanded when he was recognized with advancement to IEEE Senior member status. This prestigious title acknowledges his contributions to IoT and MoM. His scholarly articles and research papers exploring the applications of IoT and AI in manufacturing have further solidified his influence in the field. Gowrisankar’s research on the application of MESA and ISA-95 standards in MES deployments has been particularly influential, providing manufacturers with a structured approach to optimizing their operations. The authorship of his Industry 5.0 book stands to further position him as a major figure in the manufacturing industry, should it garner the attention of the businesses he seeks to improve.

A new philosophy for manufacturing

With his book, Gowrisankar Krishnamoorthy builds an idea for a new era in manufacturing, one where human and machine collaboration is the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. His proposal of Industry 5.0 is built upon his years of experience in the field and offers a comprehensive guide for businesses seeking to navigate this next phase of global industry. With the release of this book and his established work in IoT, MoM, and MES, Gowrisankar will be an industry professional to watch in the coming years.