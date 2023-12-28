Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

AFP

Published

Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone's messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera
Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone's messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera - Copyright AFP/File JOEL SAGET
Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone's messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera - Copyright AFP/File JOEL SAGET

India’s government has recently targeted high-profile journalists with Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International and The Washington Post said in a joint investigation published Thursday.

Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone’s messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera.

Amnesty said journalists Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Anand Mangnale of The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project had been targeted with the spyware on their iPhones, with the latest identified case occurring in October.

“Our latest findings show that increasingly, journalists in India face the threat of unlawful surveillance simply for doing their jobs, alongside other tools of repression including imprisonment under draconian laws, smear campaigns, harassment, and intimidation,” said Donncha O Cearbhaill, Head of Amnesty International’s Security Lab.

India’s government did not immediately respond, but it denied similar accusations in 2021 that it used Pegasus spyware to surveil political opponents, activists and journalists.

Indian media reported last month that the country’s cyber security unit was investigating allegations by opposition politicians of attempted phone tapping after they reported receiving Apple iPhone warnings of “state-sponsored attackers”.

In that case, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the information and technology minister, said the government was “concerned” by the complaints.

In this article:India, Media, Spyware
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Demystifying the ins and outs of returning unwanted Holiday gifts

Many retailers have specific holiday return policies offering extended time frames that you can take advantage of. However, these can vary significantly...

24 hours ago
Holiday gains on the New York Stock Exchange helped drive an uptick in Asian stocks Wednesday Holiday gains on the New York Stock Exchange helped drive an uptick in Asian stocks Wednesday

Business

Asian stocks track US gains in ‘Santa Claus rally’

Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Christmas holiday gains on Wall Street.

15 hours ago
The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: The New York Times vs Microsoft and OpenAI — A must-have lawsuit for the future

If the world is very lucky, this lawsuit may create a ballpark.

3 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles

Tech & Science

Apple wins watch ban delay in US patent feud

A federal court handed Apple a victory by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over...

10 hours ago