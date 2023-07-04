In the right hands generative AI can cut the bias from insurance decisioning

India plans to sell a five percent stake in insurance giant LIC in what could potentially be the country's largest initial public offering - Copyright AFP ATTA KENARE

Advances with artificial intelligence is making it harder to spot deep fakes. What are individuals and businesses to do in relation to their interactions with the digital world? With certain business sectors, is the impact set to be greater?

It would appear to be with key sectors where fraud can take place, such as finance in general and the insurance sector specifically. But in what form might the hazard present themselves?

To help to answer this, an insurance expert (Arity’s Peter Levinson) has been considering the role of generative AI (and its rapid adoption) in the wider insurance market – particularly when it comes to individual rate pricing from insurers using it to predict risk.

While AI is not brand new to the industry, Levinson says that the renewed attention on AI is unearthing an opportunity for insurance to update its historically complicated (biased) relationship with AI to use data for good.

Considering first the role of artificial intelligence in sectors like insurance, Levinson recounts: “AI has been a key component of the insurance industry for decades. One of its most widely recognized use cases is usage-based automotive insurance programs that help carriers price customers more accurately and fairer based on how they drive and their behaviors driving, not by who they are or where they live.”

However, the current trajectory is significant, leading Levinson to observe: “The renewed attention and focus on AI right now is unearthing an opportunity for the industry to refresh its historically complicated and often biased relationship with AI and take the opportunity to find a path forward to use data for good.”

In terms of how?, Levinson says: “By putting customers first – ensuring customers know exactly how and why their data is being used and how it benefits them. Then, by creating highly personalized, unbiased insurance programs that cater to individual needs.”

The context and regulatory field creating by governments needs to be considered, which leads Levinson to say from the perspective of the U.S.: “As state legislation proceeds with banning the use of credit-based scoring algorithms to set auto insurance premiums, insurers will continue to see requirements for algorithm testing and scoring models to help uncover biases and rely on driving behavior data more frequently as a solid source of truth.”

Examples of good practices include: “A world where AI continues to strengthen usage-based automotive insurance (UBI) models and helps automotive insurance carriers understand the risk before writing a quote – continuing down the path of helping insurers fairly and equitably gauge risk. A world where AI can aid in designing comprehensive coverage plans tailored to individual needs, striking a balance between affordability and protection.”

In terms of whether AI is a force for good or evil, Levinson takes the view: “AI has the potential to create a meaningful impact when insurers, businesses, cities and consumers take the opportunity to use data responsibly and collectively. For example, AI could potentially help identify dangerous intersections where speeding or accidents are more frequent or provide a safer or more efficient route for drivers based on bad weather.”