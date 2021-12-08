Connect with us

Illinois wind farm begins operations, selling renewable energy to Microsoft

Cordelio Power's Glacial Sands wind farm in Illinois officially begins operations. Source - Cordelio Power
Cordelio Power’s 185 MW Glacier Sands wind project has advanced into commercial operations. The project, located in Mason County, Illinois, comprises 43 Vestas V150-4.3 wind turbines.

“We’re excited to commence operations at Glacier Sands, the inaugural project in Cordelio’s new U.S. growth phase,” states Paul Rapp, Cordelio’s COO.reports Northamerican Wind Power.

“We are grateful for the trust and support for the project by the county officials and the residents of Mason County, and we also appreciate the strong contributions of Vestas, White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, and K2 Management toward building this project.”

The wind project covers approximately 40 square miles of land, comprising 129 individual plots. Financing for the project was completed in July. Fully 100 percent of its renewable energy will be sold to Microsoft under a 15-year agreement.

Cordelio, with offices in Toronto, Canada, and New York City, is a growing renewable power producer that manages an operating portfolio of over 1,200 MW of renewable power assets across Canada and the USA. 

 Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

In this article:Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Cordelio Power, Glacier Sands, illinois, Mason County, microsoft, wind farm
Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

