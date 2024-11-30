Ideas for reducing electric vehicle charging costs

A Togg electric car rolling off the assembly line in Gemlik near Bursa in western Turkey - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN

Customers of UK energy firms who drive electric vehicles are facing higher electricity costs to recharge their cars. This follows the latest rise in the energy price cap by the regulator Ofgem.

Marc Dal Cin, energy expert at EV Charger Installation, has told Digital Journal that charging an electric vehicle at home increases the home electricity bill, since the overall energy consumption goes up.

The average UK energy tariff is around 32p per kWh for home charging. A full charge for a popular model like the Nissan Leaf 3.ZERO e+ will cost approximately £17, while a larger vehicle such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost £24.50. Over the course of a year, this could add up to around £884 for weekly charges, following the energy price cap increase.

Cin advises that charging at home is remains more economical than using public charging stations, which average 48p per kWh. Cin offers several tips for EV drivers looking to reduce their charging costs:

Switch to a Time-of-Use Tariff

Cin explains: “Many energy providers offer tariffs with cheaper rates during off-peak hours, usually at night. By scheduling your EV charging during these hours, you can significantly lower your costs.”

Use Smart Charging

Cin states: “Investing in a smart charger allows you to set charging times and optimise energy use. This helps avoid peak energy prices, and some systems even adapt to use renewable energy when it’s most available.”

Monitor Your Charging Habits

Cin adds: “Only charge your EV when necessary and avoid overcharging the battery. Charging too frequently or unnecessarily can lead to higher electricity bills.”

Compare Energy Tariffs

Cin outlines: “Regularly review your energy provider and compare tariffs to ensure you’re on the best deal. With prices fluctuating, switching providers can lead to significant savings.”

By following these steps, Cin expects electric vehicle drivers to be able to mitigate the impact of rising electricity prices and ensure they continue to enjoy the savings associated with driving electric vehicles.