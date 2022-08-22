Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

IBM and Evoke announce WeaveSphere tech conference this fall in Toronto

As one of the largest tech conferences in Canada, WeaveSphere is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and 150 startups.
Digital Journal

Published

WeaveSphere
Photo courtesy WeaveSphere
Photo courtesy WeaveSphere

The WeaveSphere technology conference brings academics, developers, founders, and investors together from November 15-17, 2022 in Toronto.

IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies (CAS) and Evoke announced the WeaveSphere technology conference will be hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre November 15 -17, 2022.

The event will bring together world-class leaders and researchers from a range of disciplines to share insight, ideas, and co-create technology for the future.

“WeaveSphere aims to build a bridge between academia, research and the industry to help accelerate innovation, spark new ideas and create connections for academics, researchers, developers, founders, investors and industry leaders to help achieve their common goals of changing business and society through technology,” says Patrick Kasebzarif, Executive Producer of WeaveSphere.

WeaveSphere
Photo courtesy WeaveSphere

As one of the largest technology conferences in Canada, WeaveSphere is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and 150 startups.

As a unique tech conference experience, WeaveSphere advances the innovation experience by unsiloing disciplines and bridging academia, research, and industry professionals who come together to share research findings, as well as practical hands-on advice with a goal of helping attendees co-create the future. Participants come to the event to learn from others, as well as actively contribute to innovation workshops.

WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM’s academic and research technology conference (CASCON), and Evoke’s industry-focused developer conference. In 2019 the organizations merged to pursue the mission of connecting academia and research professionals with developers, tech leaders, founders, and investors. Since then, the CASCON x Evoke events have attracted thousands of attendees.

WeaveSphere
Photo courtesy WeaveSphere

The event—now called WeaveSphere—marks the 32nd year IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies has hosted an industry-leading conference. The first event was held in 1991 at IBM Toronto Lab and has grown to become the premier conference in computer science and software engineering in Canada. 

“Over the past three decades, IBM has fostered a robust academic community in Computer Science and Software Engineering through the CASCON conference,” says Dr. Vio Onut, WeaveSphere Conference General Chair. “In the past three years, through our relationship with EVOKE, we have connected our academic community members with startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. We are very excited to bring the academic, research and industry worlds together at a conference where everything revolves around innovation and research.”

WeaveSphere
Photo courtesy WeaveSphere

The event will consist of technical talks, engaging workshops, research presentations, innovative exhibitors, diverse pitch competitions, hackathons, and awards programs. WeaveSphere’s Academic and Research component of the conference will continue to be presented by IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies. 

This year’s theme is focused on Evolving Technology for the Future. WeaveSphere 2022 will spark a discussion on how technology has continued to evolve and will highlight 18 emerging streams of technology including AgTech, AI & Robotics, Blockchain, Crypto & NFTs, EnergyTech, Cloud, EduTech, eSport & Gaming, FinTech, Web3 & The Metaverse, HealthTech, NeuroTech, Privacy & Security, SpaceTech, Quantum Computing, RetailTech & eCommerce, Software Engineering, IoT and Data. 

The first 50 speakers will be announced in August at weavesphere.co.

Digital Journal and DX Journal are official media partners for WeaveSphere. We will share updates leading up to the event, and we’ll be live on location from November 15-17,2022.

In this article:Events, Investors, Researchers, startups, Technology, Toronto, WeaveSphere
Digital Journal
Written By

Custom content produced for brands by Digital Journal's content studio.

You may also like:

Business

Counting the cost of digital transformation errors

In 71 percent of enterprises, the C-suite takes a strong interest in the adoption of new technologies.

15 hours ago
Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday

Business

UK dock workers’ union threatens further strikes

Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday - Copyright AFP/File HECTOR RETAMALA trade union on Monday...

11 hours ago
Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine

World

Europe huddles down for a winter without Russian gas

Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against...

17 hours ago
PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

1 hour ago