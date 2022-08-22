IBM and Evoke announce WeaveSphere tech conference this fall in Toronto

Photo courtesy WeaveSphere

The WeaveSphere technology conference brings academics, developers, founders, and investors together from November 15-17, 2022 in Toronto.

IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies (CAS) and Evoke announced the WeaveSphere technology conference will be hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre November 15 -17, 2022.

The event will bring together world-class leaders and researchers from a range of disciplines to share insight, ideas, and co-create technology for the future.

“WeaveSphere aims to build a bridge between academia, research and the industry to help accelerate innovation, spark new ideas and create connections for academics, researchers, developers, founders, investors and industry leaders to help achieve their common goals of changing business and society through technology,” says Patrick Kasebzarif, Executive Producer of WeaveSphere.

As one of the largest technology conferences in Canada, WeaveSphere is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and 150 startups.

As a unique tech conference experience, WeaveSphere advances the innovation experience by unsiloing disciplines and bridging academia, research, and industry professionals who come together to share research findings, as well as practical hands-on advice with a goal of helping attendees co-create the future. Participants come to the event to learn from others, as well as actively contribute to innovation workshops.

WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM’s academic and research technology conference (CASCON), and Evoke’s industry-focused developer conference. In 2019 the organizations merged to pursue the mission of connecting academia and research professionals with developers, tech leaders, founders, and investors. Since then, the CASCON x Evoke events have attracted thousands of attendees.

The event—now called WeaveSphere—marks the 32nd year IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies has hosted an industry-leading conference. The first event was held in 1991 at IBM Toronto Lab and has grown to become the premier conference in computer science and software engineering in Canada.

“Over the past three decades, IBM has fostered a robust academic community in Computer Science and Software Engineering through the CASCON conference,” says Dr. Vio Onut, WeaveSphere Conference General Chair. “In the past three years, through our relationship with EVOKE, we have connected our academic community members with startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. We are very excited to bring the academic, research and industry worlds together at a conference where everything revolves around innovation and research.”

The event will consist of technical talks, engaging workshops, research presentations, innovative exhibitors, diverse pitch competitions, hackathons, and awards programs. WeaveSphere’s Academic and Research component of the conference will continue to be presented by IBM’s Center for Advanced Studies.

This year’s theme is focused on Evolving Technology for the Future. WeaveSphere 2022 will spark a discussion on how technology has continued to evolve and will highlight 18 emerging streams of technology including AgTech, AI & Robotics, Blockchain, Crypto & NFTs, EnergyTech, Cloud, EduTech, eSport & Gaming, FinTech, Web3 & The Metaverse, HealthTech, NeuroTech, Privacy & Security, SpaceTech, Quantum Computing, RetailTech & eCommerce, Software Engineering, IoT and Data.

The first 50 speakers will be announced in August at weavesphere.co.

Digital Journal and DX Journal are official media partners for WeaveSphere. We will share updates leading up to the event, and we’ll be live on location from November 15-17,2022.