I heard that one coming: Improving the safety sounds of e-scooters

Critics say the proliferation of rental e-scooters has clogged up public pavements

A new live test based on a selection of new alert sounds for e-scooters is taking place on U.K. streets. This is the first time such an exercise has been conducted and it represents the continuation of government-led trials to see whether or not e-scooters are safe for the general public to use on the streets.

Currently, it is legal to buy an e-scooter to use on private land, but it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads. Nationwide, the government is running trials of e-scooters. Failing to comply can result in a legal sanction. Nonetheless, the reforms around e-scooters are soon expected and a lifting of the ban in public spaces should lead to an expansion in scooter use. This presents a potential problem for some in the community.

Dott, a European micromobility company, is testing the sounds which were developed by researchers at the University of Salford, in partnership with the Royal National Institute for Blind People (RNIB).

The on-street field trial testing aims to identify which is the best sound to alert other road users that someone is moving on an electric scooter, without interfering with the e-scooter rider or creating unnecessary noise pollution.

The tests are set to take place on the streets around the University of Salford’s Peel Park campus. For these tests, different scenarios will be set up, with participants, including blind and partially sighted people in collaboration with the charity RNIB, asked to comment on the suitability and preference of the sounds.

The tests mark the next phase of the project, following successful tests earlier this year in a virtual reality environment to find the best candidate sounds for these final field trials.

Dr Antonio J Torija Martinez, Principal Investigator at University of Salford, explains: “These live trials will give us key data in making the final refinements to the sounds we have created specifically for electric scooters. We are aiming to make something that can be used industry wide and really help improve the safety of these scooters.”

Martinez adds: “The sound that is best at alerting road users and is also acceptable to the scooter rider will be the one we recommend in our final report. We are testing a series of carefully designed e-scooter sounds to find the right balance between maximum vehicle noticeability and minimum noise pollution.”

The focus on those with vision difficulties is importance since electric scooters and other micro mobility vehicles present a significant hazard to blind and partially sighted people, especially those who may be unaware of the presence of a vehicle.

This is why the researchers have focused on vehicle detection and improved pedestrian safety.

This type of research not only establishes a means for companies to interact with users it also fits in with the wider goals of achieving integrated transport solutions into cities, especially ones are safe.