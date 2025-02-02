Hyundai at the top: New study reveals winter safety risks for popular EVs

South Korea's Hyundai is one of the world's biggest automakers - Copyright AFP/File Yasuyoshi CHIBA

A recent study by BAM Personal Injury Lawyers aimed to identify the most dangerous EV cars for winter by analyzing key metrics that impact performance, safety, and convenience in cold weather conditions. The findings relate to the UK.

The analysis revealed the most dangerous EV car for winter to be the Hyundai Ioniq, with the highest number of crashes. In addition, the Tesla Model S loses the most battery range in winter, significantly impacting its reliability in cold temperatures.

In cold weather, the Nissan Leaf’s limited battery capacity and range reduction make it less suited for winter driving. What else of interest has the study revealed?

To provide consumers with actionable insights into electric vehicle (EV) performance during winter, the study utilized crash data from the UK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over a three-year period, focusing exclusively on EV models.

The dataset was curated to ensure a targeted analysis of EV safety and performance. Metrics analyzed included total crashes, total sales until 2022, and crashes per 10,000 cars, which normalized crash data relative to vehicle sales. Additional metrics, such as winter range loss, battery capacity, efficiency in Wh/km, fast charge rate, weight, and safety ratings for frontal crashes, side crashes, and rollovers, provided a comprehensive view of EV performance and safety. The study also assessed adult occupant safety, child occupant safety, vulnerable road user safety, and the effectiveness of active safety systems.

The final ranking, determined by the crashes per 10k cars metric, identified the EV models most at risk during winter, highlighting critical information for consumer decision-making.

The outcomes are:

Model Crashes Per 10k Cars Winter Range Loss (%) Battery Capacity in kWh Hyundai Ioniq 31.6 -30% 38.3 Kia Niro 27.5 -30% 64.8 Hyundai Kona 25.7 -16% 65.4 Tesla Model S 19.5 -55% 95 Tesla Model 3 15.0 -50% 57.5 Tesla Model Y 12.7 -30% 57.5 Tesla Model X 12.4 -52% 95 Porsche Taycan 9.7 -20% 82.3 Nissan Leaf 8.4 -38% 39 Volkswagen ID.4 7.1 -30% 77

The above table indicates the Hyundai Ioniq recorded the highest number of crashes in relation to its ownership, with 32 crashes per 10,000 cars reported during a three-year period. This vehicle has several pros and cons already attached to it; the safety data adds a new dimension.

This vehicle also has the lowest battery capacity at 38 kWh, which limits its driving range in cold conditions. Along with losing 30 percent of its battery on the road in winter, the Ioniq struggles to provide the performance and reliability needed for winter driving.

The Kia Niro comes second, with 28 crashes over the same period. While it performs better than the Hyundai Ioniq in terms of battery capacity (65 kWh), it also loses 30 percent of its battery on the road in winter. Despite being a popular choice, with about 152K sales, these figures indicate that the Kia Niro may not be the safest option for winter driving.

The Hyundai Kona ranks third, with 26 crashes reported and the second-highest total number of crashes overall at 90. It stands out for its smaller winter range loss of -16% compared to others in the top rankings, along with a battery capacity of 65 kWh. However, it scored the lowest in safety system effectiveness, with just 60 percent.

The Tesla Model S is fourth, with a crash rate of 20. It loses the most range in winter, with a drastic -55 percent reduction, significantly undermining its reliability despite a large battery capacity of 95 kWh. Additionally, it is the heaviest vehicle in this analysis, weighing 2.2 kg, which could impact its handling on icy roads. Ranking fifth, the Tesla Model 3 has 15 crashes tied to its ownership base. Over the three years, the model has had the highest total crash count, reaching 124. This could be explained due to its huge sales volume of over 826,000 units.

Following in sixth, The Tesla Model Y has had a crash rate of 13 over the past three years. While it has the same winter range loss (-30 percent) and similar battery capacity (58 kWh) as the Kia Niro, its lower crash rate indicates better handling on icy roads. The Tesla Model X ranks seventh, with 12 crashes. Despite having an impressive 95 kWh battery, it loses one of the most battery percentages in winter, with a significant 52 percent reduction.

The Porsche Taycan takes eighth place, with 10 crashes recorded. With just 20K units sold, it has the lowest sales volume in this analysis. It also has the lowest safety system rating at 60% and lacks ratings for several other key safety metrics.

The Nissan Leaf ranks ninth, with 8 crashes. Its small battery capacity of 39 kWh and winter range loss of -38% make it poorly suited for cold-weather conditions. These limitations suggest that the Leaf is better equipped for short urban trips rather than extended winter journeys.

Finally, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the safest EV in this study, with just 7 crashes over the three years. Its 77 kWh battery provides decent capacity, and while it loses 30% of its battery on the road in winter, it still strikes a good balance between safety and reliability. That said, for drivers facing extreme cold, planning ahead for charging stops might still be necessary.