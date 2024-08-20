Hyotem’s innovative STOPPLE Technology: Redefining pipeline integrity and isolation

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

In the ever-evolving landscape of the energy industry, where the integrity and safety of pipeline systems are non-negotiable. However, servicing pipelines is not the simplest task and may yield detrimental costs. Hyotem, a services provider in pipeline intervention and isolation solutions, has distinguished itself through its highly efficient STOPPLE Technology implementation in the region. This technology sets them apart from its competitors by offering unparalleled results when it comes to safety, and environmental benefits during pipeline maintenance and modifications.

The STOPPLE Technology: A game-changer in pipeline integrity

The STOPPLE Technology is a method that allows for the isolation of a section of a pipeline under in-service conditions without interrupting or losing the contents of the pipeline. This is particularly crucial in an industry where downtime can result in significant financial losses and environmental risks. The ability to perform maintenance, upgrades, or emergency repairs without shutting down the pipeline is key to reducing environmental damage in the energy sector.

One of the most significant innovations within this technology is the STOPPLE Train, engineered for high-pressure applications. This double block and bleed isolation system allows two independent plugging heads to be inserted into a line through a single fitting. This patented design creates a zone of zero energy, enabling repairs and maintenance to be performed while the pipeline remains in service. The STOPPLE Train not only enhances safety but also reduces costs by cutting fitting expenses in half and minimizing welding time.

The concept behind the innovation

The development of STOPPLE Technology and the STOPPLE Train was driven by the unique needs of Hyotem’s customers. In Nigeria, an industry where pipelines are often pressurized and in constant operation, traditional methods of intervention and maintenance could lead to significant disruptions. The company’s engineering team alongside partners TD Williamson, led by experts with deep knowledge of pipeline systems, designed STOPPLE to address these challenges. By focusing on creating a safe and efficient method to isolate sections of a pipeline, they have enabled its clients to carry out necessary maintenance and upgrades with minimal risk and downtime.

Impact on productivity and environmental sustainability

One of the most significant advantages of the STOPPLE Technology is its impact on productivity. The ability to isolate and work on specific sections of a pipeline without shutting down the entire system has revolutionized how maintenance and upgrades are performed. This not only speeds up the process but also reduces the likelihood of errors, as the technology is designed to ensure a secure seal and prevent any leakage.

Moreover, STOPPLE contributes to environmental sustainability, a growing concern in the energy sector. By allowing pipelines to remain in operation during maintenance, the technology helps prevent the release of harmful substances into the environment. This is particularly important in high-pressure systems where even a minor leak could have serious consequences.

A proven track record: The OB/OB gas plant project

Hyotem’s STOPPLE Technology has been successfully implemented in numerous projects, showcasing its reliability and effectiveness. A notable example is the 24-inch by 24-inch high-pressure line at the OB/OB Gas Plant for NAOC. This project involved the use of the STOPPLE Train and Hot Tap services to perform a double block and bleed on the pipeline. The project was a resounding success, completed without any interruption to the plant’s operations, and demonstrated the effectiveness of the technology in real-world applications.

Leadership and implementation

The implementation of STOPPLE Technology in Nigeria has been directly overseen by Hyotem’s senior leadership team and their CEO the Engineer Emeka Okwonko, ensuring that the technology meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency. From inception to successful project completion, the technical and business decisions surrounding this technology have been meticulously managed to ensure complete integrity and safety in. the pursuit of sustainability.

Conclusion: The future of pipeline integrity

As the energy industry continues to evolve, the importance of maintaining pipeline integrity and ensuring safe operations cannot be overstated. STOPPLE Technology represents a significant leap forward in how pipeline interventions and isolations are performed. By offering a solution that combines safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Hyotem has set a new standard in the industry.