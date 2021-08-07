Hydropower plant in California forced to shut down due to low water levels

Lake Oroville on the morning of Memorial Day 2021. In May 2021, water levels of Lake Oroville dropped to 38% of capacity. The boats are dwarfed by the exposed banks while California is headed into another drought year. Image - Frank Schulenburg CC SA 4.0

California shut down a major hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville as water levels fell near the minimum necessary to generate power, state water officials said.

The decision to shut down the Edward Hyatt Power Plant at Lake Oroville is because water levels in the man-made reservoir fell to the minimum allowable to keep the hydroelectric power plant in operation.

This is the very first time the power plant has even been taken offline since it went into operation in 1967, according to CNBC News.

“This is just one of many unprecedented impacts we are experiencing in California as a result of our climate-induced drought,” California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said Thursday in a news release.

“California and much of the western part of the United States are experiencing the impacts of accelerated climate change including record-low reservoir levels due to dramatically reduced runoff this spring.”

According to California’s Energy Commission, the Hyatt Hydroelectric Power Plant is the fourth-largest in the state, reports CNN News. It is capable of supplying power for up to 800,000 homes when operating at full capacity. About 13 percent of the state’s electricity was generated by hydroelectric power plants as of 2018.

Earlier this year, officials warned that the power plant would have to be taken offline if the water levels in the reservoir fell below roughly 630 to 640 feet above mean sea level. As of Thursday, the level had reached 641 feet. The previous low of 643 feet was set in 1977.

Regarding the power plant shutdown, the DWR had “anticipated this moment, and the state has planned for its loss in both water and grid management,” Nemeth said in the news release.

Though the plant is no longer generating power, officials said they will release some water from the dam to the Feather River to maintain river temperature requirements.

The bottom line in all this is simple – Conserving water has become critical, for everyone. “We are calling on everyone to take action now to reduce water use by 15 percent, to preserve as much water supply in storage as possible should we experience another dry year,” Nemeth’s statement said. “We are all in this together.”