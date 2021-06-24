Hundreds of birds are dying in multiple states, and wildlife officials are baffled

This bird was found in the Washington, D.C. metro region with swollen eyes and crusty discharge, a sign observed on most birds affected by a May/June 2021 mortality event in the area. Image - Leslie Frattaroli NPS, Public Domain

At the end of May, wildlife managers in the District of Columbia and multiple mid-Atlantic states started fielding reports about hundreds of sick and dying birds, afflicted with eye and nerve issues that couldn’t be explained.

According to a US Geological Survey release from earlier this month, birds cited in reports in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were found to have “eye swelling and crusty discharge,” as well as “neurological signs.”

NBC News elaborated on the “neurological signs,” explaining that the signs include “seizures and not being able to stay balanced.” The most commonly afflicted birds are blue jays, common grackles, and European starlings.

“We’re experiencing an unusual amount of bird mortality this year,” said Kate Slankard, an avian biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “We have yet to figure out what the problem is. The condition seems to be pretty deadly.”

They’ll just sit still, often kind of shaking,” Slankard said. “It’s pretty safe to say that hundreds of birds in the state have had this problem.” Bird Watching Magazine on Twitter

While the exact cause of the illness affecting wild birds is yet unknown, there are several theories, including a widespread infectious disease, the cicada outbreak, and pesticides, according to wildlife biologist Laura Kearns from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Additionally, Indiana wildlife experts said that there have been suspicious deaths as well among the bluejays, robins, northern cardinals, and brown-headed cowbirds in five counties. Tests for West Nile virus were negative.

It goes without saying that the public is being asked to help wildlife officials at this time. First, and foremost, please report any sick ir dying birds to local officials, and secondly – Avoid toucing them.

Science Times also suggests that sterilizing birdbaths and feeders by using a 10% bleach solution could also help to kill the possible breeding ground of germs.

