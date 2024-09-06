Humanizing public data collection in the age of AI and how newbies can help

Photo provided by Vilius Visockas

AI talk will surely abound at OxyCon 2024, where leading public web data collection experts gather annually to discuss industry trends and crucial considerations. Vilius Visockas, founder and CEO of a real estate market intelligence firm, City Now, can attest to the benefits of AI-based insights and automation in real estate. However, the title of his presentation — “Human-Centered Approach to Streamlined Data Gathering,” suggests that AI is not all that matters when scaling data procedures.

Vilius sees the challenges of handling “long tail” data sets and how clever people management and AI solutions can help. At his OxyCon presentation online, he plans to thoroughly share his practical experiences and how they’ve shaped his views on AI and the value of human intelligence. The conference, organized by a leading web intelligence platform, Oxylabs, invites all interested in ethical and innovative web data acquisition to tune in for free on September 25.

After years of experience in software engineering, including for tech giants like Facebook, Vilius founded a real estate intelligence startup. Real estate is the unifying aspect of the several products under the City Now umbrella. However, their target audiences differ. Developers, valuators, analytics, and buyers can all benefit from specific information and insights about web scraping.

The need for web scraping comes from the very nature of real estate. As a very localized business, it requires highly localized data points. Web scraping is one way to get data from various sources, which would be hard, if possible, to get with specific tools.

While web scraping often invokes distrust and negative sentiment in public thinking, Vilius says it is necessary. “Nowadays, aggregating data from various sources where there is no centralized source is creating huge value, not only for commercial purposes.”

For example, using specific methods, analysts can aggregate data and provide more accurate insights, which institutions like the central bank can use as an additional source of information. Additionally, government agencies can use web scraping for fraud detection and crime prevention, and Oxylabs’ collaborations are a good example.

At his OxyCon presentation, Vilius plans to address “long tail” data sets. Some data types, such as labor market wages, are always relevant to all kinds of businesses.

However, some data is very niche and localized, but you can still create value from it. Vilius calls this “long tail” data. At City Now, he and his team can use data on bus stop infrastructure in a small Lithuanian town. Thus, they must constantly find new people and teach them to do specific tasks.

Some web scraping tasks can be monotonous and lack motivating challenges when opportunities for progress and career advancement are not presented. “The right fit for us here was finding people who want to do practical work rather than solve theoretical problems in programming schools.”

When asked if he genuinely believes human intelligence is more valuable than AI, Vilius says, “We’ll see. Right now, we can divide gen AI models into two categories. One is where the result is structured data, and the other is where the result is code that generates structured data. In real estate, accuracy is crucial; thus, we aim for deterministic code with forecastable results.”

In Vilius’ view, each comes with challenges, such as issues with paging, slightly more complex tasks, and human errors in websites. For example, when scraping flat inventory internationally, you need to consider that the room count will include the sitting room in some countries but not others. “This is where you need expert knowledge to understand contexts that gen AI misses.”

To find out more about the balance between AI and people in web data collection, secure your free spot at OxyCon 2024 with a free registration.