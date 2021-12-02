HUH Token launching soon: Can it match the success of SafeMoon and Shiba Inu?

Photo courtesy HUH Token

Sponsored Content

Shiba Inu and SafeMoon are two cryptocurrencies that have experienced significant success. SafeMoon launched in March 2021. SafeMoon’s motto, “Safely to the Moon,” was inspired by the popular term “To the Moon,” which means “to grow in price quickly.” SafeMoon swiftly surpassed one million holders after its launch. Shiba Inu token is a decentralised cryptocurrency launched by an unknown individual or organisation known as “Ryoshi” in August 2020. It dubbed itself as the ‘Dogecoin Killer’. The cryptocurrency’s exchange rate significantly increased in early October 2021. Its value soared by 240 per cent in a week.

After weeks of building anticipation and excitement, HUH Token is launching in just a few days. So, what does the future hold for HUH Token and will the crypto enjoy the same successes as SafeMoon and Shiba Inu?

Why HUH Token?

New cryptocurrencies are created all the time, but how does one know whether or not a new crypto is a worthy investment? There are a few key things to look for in emerging cryptocurrencies that can be found on social media, whitepapers, websites, and online communities. HUH Token has an exciting roadmap that has broken its journey into three main stages. Stage one focuses on their launch on PancakeSwap and UniSwap and their multi-chain bridge and efforts to be listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. There are several stops along the way, but in the long run, HUH Token is aiming for the following;

NFT Market Place

HUH Social CRM System

HUH App Launch

GIG Generating Market Place

If they can stick to their roadmap, then HUH Token has a strong chance of reaching a trading volume that places it in the top 50 highest trading cryptos globally.

Combining Meme And Utility Components

SafeMoon and Shiba Inu have no real utility and are known as ‘meme coins’. While meme coins have experienced significant popularity in recent years, their value is entirely attributed to market frenzy. HUH Token does not want to rely solely on the market frenzy and so has found a way to combine meme and utility aspects, forming the world’s first ‘utimeme’. More information on what exactly a utimeme entails is expected to be found in HUH Token’s Whitepaper which is being released in the next couple of days.

Referral, Rewards, Reap

HUH Token’s unique referral system has the potential to change the entire cryptocurrency world. It offers holders the chance to refer their friends, family, and colleagues and to receive 10% BNB of every referee’s first purchase. Being able to refer an unlimited number of people and continue to receive 10% of every first purchase is an incredible opportunity and it presents a great way to earn impressive income passively.

HUH Token is launching in a few days and is already demonstrating impressive potential. The Whitepaper is being released on Friday the 3rd of December and there will be a lot of people eagerly waiting for this. Those who enjoyed the successes of SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki Inu and more all invested at the right time. So what better time to join the HUH nation than on its debut day?

Remember, this is not financial advice. This is a speculative piece.

