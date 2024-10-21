How the rail industry can support the fight against climate change

A London Underground train arrives at a station. — Image © Tim Sandle.

Rail is recognised as a more sustainable transport method than flying and, in many cases, travelling by road. The industry uses 80 percent less energy than trucks per ton of freight carried, and holds a four-to-one advantage over cars when it comes to emissions intensity.

Consumers are recognising the benefits of rail travel when it comes to sustainability; in fact, over half would support increasing air taxes if the money were invested into efficient and sustainable high-speed rail programmes.

With research showing that sustainability is one of the four top concerns for half of UK purchasers, investing in green operations could hold the key to a competitive advantage, as well as supporting the nation’s net zero goals.

Shifting to electric trains is improving train operators’ sustainability credentials. However, only 38 percent of the rail network is electric.

Instarmac, a provider of rail refurbishment solutions, has been providing solutions to enhance the way that rail providers can aid in the fight against climate change. The company undertakes research, development and production of innovative materials. Some of their assessment of making the rail sector more sustainable have been shared with Digital Journal.

Boosting driver efficiency

While rail companies across the country are currently undergoing the switch to electric fleets, there are a number of ways they can reduce emissions on existing diesel trains. Driving and operating trains in a more efficient manner can help, in the same way that driving road vehicles can.

Incentivising your drivers to drive more efficiently could reduce energy usage by around 10 percent, according to BCG. Drivers can increase their efficiency in a number of ways:

Accelerating efficiently: by taking their foot off the accelerator sooner when slowing down or travelling downhill, drivers can activate the fuel cut-off switch, which reduces fuel flow.

Turn the engine off while idling: even turning the engine off for a short period at each stop, as passengers disembark and join the train, can save on fuel. Add this up over the course of long journeys for big fuel savings.

Skip gears where possible: cycling through each gear can use unnecessary fuel. Where possible, when accelerating quickly, drivers can skip a gear to accelerate faster and reduce fuel wastage.

Improving technology beyond fuel

Over-acceleration and speed are known fuel-guzzlers. But inefficient brakes can also harm the environment. Regenerative braking is a recent technology that allows braking to generate energy instead of waste it.

Previously, trains largely used dynamic breaking, which converted the kinetic energy of the train into waste heat. But with regenerative braking, the electric motor current is reversed, meaning the energy generated can be used to power trains.

Similarly, internet of things (IoT) devices can be used to automatically lower the power in carriages when the train is idle, removing the need for the driver to manually do this.

Offering customer perks

Many passengers will choose rail travel because it’s faster or more sustainable, which helps the planet overall. But for those who need more convincing, offering perks can help persuade them to opt for rail travel – reducing their own emissions in the process.

Many operators offer free Wi-Fi as standard now, whereas previously it was an additional paid-for commodity. This means passengers can enjoy their favourite entertainment at no extra cost.

Some operators are offering pre-ordered food service so customers can beat the rush and enjoy food delivered to their seat. Loyalty schemes that offer cashback or monetary rewards for purchasing train tickets are another great way to encourage customers to choose rail.

Offsetting carbon emissions

Even as greener fuel methods emerge, rail operators will still contribute to carbon emissions. After implementing all other initiatives, the rail industry can offset the remaining carbon dioixde output by contributing to good causes that capture carbon from the atmosphere.

Network Rail is supporting a £1 million scheme that will see over 80,000 new trees planted to help offset the rail sector’s emissions. Rail companies can contribute to similar schemes by purchasing “carbon credits” from initiatives like Carbon Neutral Britain, which will be used to fund sustainable projects aimed at capturing carbon dioxide.

For example, carbon credits can be used to finance sustainable projects that deliver equal carbon savings and help the environment. These can be anything from promoting renewable energy schemes in developing countries to supporting tree-planting and forest preservation initiatives.